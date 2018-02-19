Folk icon Art Garfunkel to perform at F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre

The F.M. Kirby Center announced today that folk icon Art Garfunkel will perform at 8 p.m. May 8 at the downtown Wilkes-Barre theater, 71 Public Square.

As half of Simon & Garfunkel, Garfunkel contributed to some of American music’s most timeless ballads and anthems, such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Described as a “beautiful countertenor” by the New York Times, Garfunkel has also scored hits in his solo career. “All I Know,” from his debut solo project, “Angel Clare,” breached the top 10, and his album “Breakaway,” featured popular tune “I Only Have Eyes For You.”

Garfunkel collaborated with former partner Paul Simon and folk great James Taylor to record a version of Sam Cooke’s “(What A) Wonderful World,” on his “Watermark” record.

“Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” Garfunkel said, according to a press release from the Kirby Center. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift … . That’s my life.”

The musician has also landed roles in films “Catch 22,” “Carnal Knowledge,” and “Bad Timing/A Sensual Obsession” and is a published author.

Tickets range from $38 to $98 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through the Kirby Center box office, online at kirbycenter.org and by phone at 570-826-1100.

A pre-sale for Kirby members begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday through the same outlets.

Art Garfunkel has produced hits as half of famed folk duo Simon & Garfunkel and in his solo career, which spans 13 albums. https://www.theweekender.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Art-Garfunkel-PRESS.jpg Art Garfunkel has produced hits as half of famed folk duo Simon & Garfunkel and in his solo career, which spans 13 albums. Submitted photo