Exhibits: Feb. 14 through 20

This Week: Feb. 14 through 20

ONGOING EXHIBITS

Making Faces, portraits by John Kaschit will be on display through May 7 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. The exhibit is a retrospective of drawings and paintings by caricature artist John Kascht, whose irreverent work turns the leisurely pastime of people-watching into an Xtreme sport. An artist’s reception will be held on March 22 with tours by both John Kascht and Leni Levenson Weiner. Tickets are available by calling 570-346-7186. Due to ongoing renovations, some of our galleries are currently closed. To compensate for any inconvenience the museum is offering reduced admission. $3 for adults; $2 for seniors and students; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger.

Park Bench Stories, features the artwork of Leni Levenson Wiener, who captures people in various situations, all while sitting on park benches. On display through May 7 at the Everhart Museum, 1901 Mulberry St., Scranton. Her unique fabric collages express the nuances of human interactions, from checking smartphones to meditative contemplation. Due to ongoing renovations, some of our galleries are currently closed. To compensate for any inconvenience the museum is offering reduced admission. $3 for adults; $2 for seniors and students; $2 for children 6 to 12; free for children 5 and younger.

Matt Montella, an artist and musician currently based in Scranton specializes in street photography using vintage Polaroid and medium format cameras. His other mediums include painting and custom clothing. Montella’s works will be on display throughout February at Artworks Gallery & Studio, 503 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment.

Berenice D’Vorzon: Works on Paper, gestural watercolors and drawings by the accomplished artist and former Wilkes University professor. Through March 9. Hope Horn Gallery, Hyland Hall, University of Scranton. Free during gallery hours: noon to 4 p.m., Sunday through Friday; 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Canadian Masters of the Carmen and Sarah Latona Collection, features water colors and oil paintings by some of the most important Canadian artists of the last 50 years gathered by Dallas residents Carmen and Sarah Latona. Pauly Friedman Art Gallery, Misericordia University campus, 301 Lake St., Dallas Township. Exhibit runs through March. 31. For more information, visit misericordia.edu/art.

The photography and digital artwork of M. Michele Geiser will be on display through Feb. 16 at the Geisinger Insurance Store in the Walmart shopping plaza at 2266 Wilkes-Barre Township Marketplace, Wilkes-Barre. The exhibit includes pieces from Geiser’s “Avant’garde Collection,” which she describes as a broad range of unconventional and experimental pieces inspired by a love of nature and the world around us. Her artwork has been featured in numerous exhibits in New York City, Philadelphia and throughout the Northeast. The gallery is available for viewing 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Selma to Montgomery: A March for the Right to Vote, an exhibit featuring photographs by Spider Martin and Jim Gavenus, LCCC assistant professor and internationally-recognized documentary photographer. Schulman Gallery, Luzerne County Community College Campus Center, Nanticoke. Exhibit continues through Feb. 21. Free and open to the public. Info: 570-740-0727 or 800-377-LCCC ext. 7727.

Perpetual, artist Jeremy Petrachonis and photographer Michael Delmonico will display a collection of works during a free public art exhibition, titled “Perpetual.” Through Feb. 16. Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, King’s College. Free. Info, 570-208-5900, ext. 5328.