Theater Listings: Feb. 14 through 20

THIS WEEK: Feb. 14 through 20

Death of a Salesman, the Arthur Miller classic, performances through Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays, Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre. $17. Info, 570-823-1875. ltwb.org

Hamlet by William Shakespeare, the 68th annual Shakespeare at King’s College. Returning home from school, Hamlet is thrust into a world of darkness, murder, and destruction as audiences explore age-old questions about what it means to reason, to feel, and to be human. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 to 17 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 18. High school matinee performances are available upon request, George P. Maffei II Theatre, Administration Building, King’s College, Admission: $12 for general admission, $7 for senior citizens, and $5 for King’s alumni and non-King’s students. Info: 570-208-5825

FUTURE

Ghost the Musical, presented by The Coughlin/GAR Players, adapted from the hit film, the musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. 7 p.m. March 1-3 and 2 p.m. March 4, GAR High School Auditorium,250 South Grant St., Wilkes-Barre. Tickets $10 all ages, cash only at the door, day of show. Thursday show only, $7 for ages 55 and older; all others $10.

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap. A snowstorm traps a group of strangers with an unknown killer in the world’s longest running mystery play. Presented by Actors Circle at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. March 8 to March 18 with shows Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $10 seniors, $8 students; on March 8, tickets are $8 general and seniors, $6 students. For reservations call 570-342-9707.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Reserve Two for Murder, auditions for the dramatic comedy by John Randall and directed by Brenda Fager will be held by appointment 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24. Callbacks, if necessary, will be 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Dietrich Theater, East Tioga Street, Tunkhannock. The show will be presented April 27-29. Six women, seven men and one girl, age 9 to 13, are needed. Rehearsals begin March 12. Several positions available for people interested in working behind scenes as well. To call for an appointment, 713-962-9029.

The Producers, The Music Box Players will hold auditions for the Mel Brooks musical at 7 p.m. March 18 and 19 at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, 196 Hughes Street, Swoyersville, PA 18704. Those who audition will be asked to sing a song of choice and read from the script. Dance auditions will be held on March 19. Those who audition on March 18 may be asked to return for a dance audition on Monday. Performance dates are April 28 through May 13. Info, 570-283-2195 or musicbox.org.