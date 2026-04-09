You are cordially invited to the wedding of the year! That is a card in the mail you don’t want to receive in this day and age. Who the heck can afford an over-priced wedding gift in this economy? I have also had my fill on the dance floor, tapping away to “YMCA” and “Cotton Eye Joe.”

Honestly, I just show up for the open bar and fancy hors d’oeuvres they pass around during cocktail hour. You can keep the rest of the spectacle on the back burner. I usually duck out as soon as dessert is served, performing what they call a classic “Irish Goodbye.” Now you see me, now you don’t! “Excuse me while I go use the restroom,” and make a mad dash for the car instead.

With “The Drama,” studio A24 just landed its biggest hit to date with a $15 million opening weekend. Starring Robert Pattinson playing a typical everyday guy named Charlie, and his complicated fiancée Emma, played by Zendaya (“Challengers”).

I think I may honestly like her more if she didn’t have an ostentatious one-word name. Sorry, but she is no Madonna, Cher, or Adele for that matter. One-word names are reserved for legends only.

Sources state the marketing team behind this film is in some hot water, apparently for the masterful rollout of their marketing campaign. Viewers felt misled by the early trailers and posters, going into this, confusing it for a romantic comedy, but it worked and got tushies in the seats. And it worked for me. Although I love dark comedies with a sinister twist.

Without giving away too many spoilers, the happy-go-lucky couple hit a rough spot the week before their wedding, after the doting duo reveals to each other the worst thing they have ever done. A little game of truth or dare is never a really good idea when love is on the line, folks. Lesson learned, and usually the hard way!

I usually make it a point to stay as far away from “Drama” as I possibly can, but with this particular kind of “Drama,” I may just stick around a little bit longer to watch all the devilish goods unfold.

“The Drama”

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Zendaya

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8” paws out of 10.

Christopher Vernon is a proud NEPA resident and award-winning writer and author. He began writing film reviews on his page ‘The Movie Meow’ in 2018. His favorite two films of all time are ‘Thelma & Louise’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby.’ And of course, you guessed it, Chris adores cats.