Popular event continues through Oct. 2

Exhibits at the Bloomsburg Fair typically show the bounty of Pennsylvania’s agriculture.

They want to see the big pumpkins, admire the animals, hear the music.

They want to smell the food, taste the food, go back for more of the food.

And, at least a few of them don’t mind driving in from out-of-state.

Because the Bloomsburg Fair is worth it.

At least, that’s the sense you get when you see what people are posting on the Facebook page for the 166th annual Bloomsburg Fair, which opens on Friday with preview day, hours 2 to 9 p.m. and admission $3 for ages 13 and older.

The fair continues through Saturday Oct. 2, with $8 general admission collected from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Students 12 to 18 will be admitted free on Oct. 1.

Grandstand entertainment included country singer/songwriter Jon Pardi, truck and tractor pulls, country pop singer Brett Young with Andrew Jannakos, ventriloquist Darci Lynne & Friends, contemporary Christian musician Crowder with special guest Freedom Calls; rock singer/songwriter Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, and will continue with Bruce in the USA tribute band to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at 8 p.m. Sept. 30, and rock band Chicago at 8 p.m. Oct. 1 and a demolition derby at 1 p.m. Oct. 2, followed by monster truck racing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at BloomsburgFair.com or through the box office at 570-387-4145.

There’s also plenty of free entertainment, including harness racing, appearances by trick roper Mackenzie Fish and magician TJ Hill, and concerts featuring a variety of bands and singers.

The complete schedule can be found at bloomsburgfair.com.

Patrons in the mood for a competition last week enjoyed a banjo contest, a fiddle contest, and a “grape stomp challenge” will be held daily in the Keystone Agricultural Building, engaging “local celebrities in a head-to-head competition.”

Or maybe that’s foot to foot.