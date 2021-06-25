Event has been postponed until autumn

Thanks to a new and improved press release from organizers of Ukrainian Folk Festival 2021, we are happy to announce the event will take place Oct. 17, not in August as previously reported.

The date was postponed in order to be further beyond the pandemic.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, the festival will feature folk music, dance, foods and arts and crafts.

It is set for noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Ukrainian American Sport Center —Tryzub, County Line and Lower State roads, Horsham.

The festival will include an outdoor summer concert from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a public social dance from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Featured performers include Ukrainian singer-songwriter Iryna Lonchyna, the Voloshky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble, the Vox Ethnika Orchestra, violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo, the Ariana Lem Joy Trio and the Soloway Ensemble.

The Banner of Jasna Gora historical re-enactors will also give a presentation on Ukrainian history.

The event is open to the general public. Admission is $15, and advance tickets are available on the website. Contact 267-664-3857, info@tryzub.org, or www.tryzub.org for more information.