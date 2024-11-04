TANNERSVILLE – Camelback Resort, a premier Poconos destination for snow sports, gears up for its 10th Annual Ullr Fest on Saturday, November 9, from 4 to 9 p.m.

Now celebrating a decade of tradition, the event serves as a tribute to the Norse god of snow, Ullr. The family-friendly event is open to the public with free admission and parking.

The festival offers an array of activities for all ages to unite and usher in the snowy season. The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with ski decorating outside the Thirsty Camel, where participants can decorate “sacrificial” skis. These skis will later be burned in the festival’s bonfire as a goodwill gesture to Ullr.

Guests can also enjoy “Goat Snuggles,” featuring playful interactions with mini goats, and the Ice Wheel, provided by Kinetic Kreations, where participants can spin their own snowballs. M + F Creations will present a live wood carving demonstration.

In a new addition to Ullr Fest, Camelback has partnered with Brands Barber Shop to host a beard competition for the first time ever. Categories include Longest Beard, Most Creative, Best Mustache and Most Viking-esque with prizes awarded to the winners. The barber shop will also offer beard shape-ups and sell beard care products.

Roaming Vikings, directed by Enchanting Teapot, will perform throughout the event, and live music from Leighann & Company will set the mood at Camelback Village. A variety of local vendors will offer goods, while food and drinks from favorites like Thirsty Camel and Waffle Cabin will be available.

The festival’s main highlight, the annual bonfire, will take place at 6:10 p.m., complete with fire performances.

At 7:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy a spectacular finale with a fireworks and drone show sponsored by Nu Cor Management, closing out a perfect 10th Ullr Fest at Camelback Resort.