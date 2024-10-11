STROUDSBURG — Doing the “Monster Mash” isn’t the only way to pay tribute to October! Dust off your eyeliner and dig out your ripped skinny jeans, because HallowEMO Party is here to celebrate the spooky season, scene kid style.

Join Screaming Infidelities on Saturday, October 19, at the Sherman Theater for a special Emo Night with nostalgic anthems and scary fun. Also featured at this Halloween celebration will be locally-based bands Into Sunday and Good Stuff who will kick off the evening with electrifying performances to get your heart racing and claws moving.

Known for their high-energy shows and passionate fanbase, this Halloween-edition of Screaming Infidelities’ flagship Emo Night will have you howling along to all your favorite screamo, metalcore, pop-punk, and emo classics. This ain’t your typical DJ night — the crowd participation is what makes these nights extra special! Get ready for an interactive experience filled with enough sing-alongs to wake the dead…figuratively, that is.

But that’s not all! Since it’s Halloween, let your inner ghoul shine and come dressed in your best costume for a chance to win killer prizes in the categories of Funniest, Scariest, and Sexiest. Get creative and dress to impress in spooky style.

Doors for the show open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit shermantheater.com or call the Sherman Theater box office.