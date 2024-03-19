A Day to Remember set to headline The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on June 23 with special guests, The Story So Far and Four Year Strong.

SCRANTON — A Day to Remember just announced they’re coming to The Pavilion at Montage Mountain on Sunday, June 23.

979X presents A Day to Remember’s “The Least Anticipated Tour 2024” this summer at the outdoor amphitheater. The beloved post-hardcore rock band will see support from The Story So Far, Four Year Strong, and Militarie Gun.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m.

The band was formed in 2003 in Ocala, Florida and have become well-known, especially among millennials, for their ear-pleasing blending of pop-punk and metalcore. They broke into the limelight with the release of their 2009 album, “Homesick” and have remained popular ever since. The band released the powerful single “Miracle” in 2022 and continue to tear up stages.

A Day to Remember always puts on a high-energy live performance. I myself have seen them at least eight times and have even witnessed lead singer Jeremy McKinnon enter a hamster ball to surf the crowd on more than one occasion…although I won’t hold him to that for this show.

A Day to Remember hits the road May 11 for their 2024 summer tour, starting with Welcome to Rockville music festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. A Day to Remember is set to headline at Four Chord Music Festival in Pittsburg on Saturday, June 22, and then they make their way to Scranton the following day. See all their upcoming tour dates here on the band’s website.

This is not the first or even the second time the band has played NEPA. A Day to Remember took The Pavilion stage in 2016 with Blink 182 and All Time Low. Not to mention, they were always a packed favorite at the Scranton Warped Tour.

If it means a lot to you, see A Day to Remember hit the Pavilion at Montage Mountain this summer for a night of rock you just have to jump up and down to.