”Better Off Alive” sends a powerful message to those who may need to hear it and opens discussion about suicide prevention.

READING — Fight negative thoughts by letting the riffs and lyrics of “Better Off Alive” by Pennsylvania rock band, Die Tired, help you break away and open discussions about the serious topics of mental health and suicide prevention.

“’Better Off Alive’ is about raising awareness of these serious concerns in our society and highlighting the available resources in our communities to those in need,” explains bassist Jim Lee.

Along with their strong message, “Better Off Alive” finds Die Tired taking their songwriting and production to the next level with powerful riffs, melodic hooks, and driving drums and bass. The heartfelt single proves Die Tired is a name to watch in the modern rock scene.

“The additional focus on our military service members in the video hits close to home. With one of our band members being a veteran, we found it especially important to shine a light on issues with PTSD, depression, and suicide in our military communities,” said singer/guitarist Matt DeAngelis

Originally derived from the old Marines adage, “You can run, but you’ll just die tired,” — Die Tired is just a punk-rock way of saying, “Carpe diem!”

The band lineup consists of Matthew DeAngelis on vocals and guitar, Sean Boyle on guitar, Jamieson (Jim) Lee on bass, and Brandon Ballantyne on drums.

The “Better Off Alive” single and music video was released in 2023 under SODEH Records. Listen to this Die Tired song and all their up-and-coming music on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, etc. including their latest release — an acoustic single of their top-played song “Play.”

Hailing from various parts of Pennsylvania, each member of Die Tired brings their own flare and personality to their grungy alt-rock sound. Each member has a different taste in music, but these influences blend perfectly to breathe new life into some addictive alternative and pop-rock sounds.

Die Tired is a multifaceted band, pulling inspiration from classic rock, heavy metal, pop punk, and just about anything else they can. “Better Off Alive” demonstrates that this Pennsylvania band is capable of not only releasing catchy sing-a-longs, but writing songs with significant meaning.

Let their compelling song remind you — “You my friend, you’re worth it in the end.”

Don’t give it all away. Find that you truly are “Better Off Alive” with the things and people you love around you.

———-

If you, or someone you know is struggling; visit https://988lifeline.org for information on mental health resources and 24/7 suicide prevention chat support