STROUDSBURG — The Sherman Theater announced the winner of their recent Battle of the Bands contest, where eight local and regional bands competed for the #1 spot. After a night of diverse performances, judges declared Project 9 the winner taking home First Place and a cash prize of $800.

The contest showcased a range of musical talent — from country to rock to heavy metal. On Friday, December 15, the eight competing bands brought their A-game, captivating the fans and the judges with their exciting performances and original music.

The eight bands selected for the competition were: Azlyn, Into Sunday, Intoxxxication, Project 9, Suppress the Sky, The Nick Tauer Band, The Sex Monkeys and Traverse the Abyss.

“We had the time of our lives! We want to thank the Sherman Theater for the opportunity to rock it out on the big stage and for giving us a chance to compete and share our music with a wider audience. It was the best time ever,” said Project 9 band members vocalist Rebecca Ripley, guitarist Russell Krutisia, bassist Mike Schuon, and drummer Scott Fore.

Project 9 is a rock band based out of the Lehigh Valley area. The group prides themselves on high-fire live performances and certainly didn’t hold back during this epic showdown in the Poconos that won them the gold.

Participating bands were evaluated on musical talent, on-stage performance, and audience response. Judges for the event were Dan Malsch, owner of Soundmine Recording Studio and Soundmine Recording Academy in East Stroudsburg, John Oakes, owner of the Poconos Park amphitheater in Bushkill, and Daniel Romagno, talent buyer and booking agent for the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg.

Project 9 took home the grand prize for the Battle of the Bands at Sherman Theater. Heavy metal band from Scranton, Traverse the Abyss took 2nd Place and The Nick Tauer Band, a country rock band out of Pottsville, took home 3rd place.

In addition to the cash prize, Project 9 will receive a session to record a song at Soundmine Recording Studio in East Stroudsburg. Participating bands may also be considered to open for national shows, to participate in Sherman Showcase shows or other events.

“The competition was fierce and each band brought something special to the stage. Part of the Sherman Theater’s mission is to offer performance opportunities to bands to nurture and promote local and regional talent, and this type of show helps fulfill that commitment. It was a great night for the bands and the fans,” said Sherman Theater President and CEO Rich Berkowitz.

The Sherman Theater is Monroe County’s only nationally ranked, non-profit theater and performing arts center. Located in downtown Stroudsburg, the Sherman Theater has proudly served the Pocono region for 90 years.

The theater looks forward to holding this event again in the future and exhibiting a fresh arrangement of local talent in the music scene. Stay on the lookout for announcements on the next Battle of the Bands at Sherman Theater.