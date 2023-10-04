Martin Sheen was in town last weekend and took time to help local nonprofit Fork Over Love fight food insecurity.

The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actor helped the group promote its upcoming “Give a Fork” Restaurant Week fundraiser, which starts Friday.

In the area visiting a friend, Sheen learned about the mission of Fork Over Love and wanted to help. He filmed several PSA announcements with Tracey Selingo, Fork Over Love founder and CEO, and Ruth Corcoran, Restaurant Week co-chair and Fork Over Love board member.

The trio filmed from Nesbitt Park with the city of Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County Courthouse in the background.

In the video, Sheen talks about the organization’s mission, then puts his message bluntly.

“I give a fork, how about you?” the actor asks as Selingo and Corcoran stand at his side.

Fork Over Love has distributed more than 50,000 meals and reinvested more than $500,000 into the local restaurant community, since starting in 2021 with a mission of bridging the gap between restaurants struggling during the pandemic and residents in need of a meal.

Sheen is known for such hit TV shows as “The West Wing” and “Grace and Frankie” and has appeared in such movies “The Departed,” “Appocalypse Now,” “Catch-22,” “Wall Street,” and “Gettysburg.”

He also is well-known for as an activist, protesting for peace and farmworkers and against nuclear weapons testing and other causes. Sheen, whose real name is Ramon Antonio Gerardo Estevez, is the father of four children — all actors, including Charlie Sheen and Emilo Estevez.

“We are elated and beyond grateful that Mr. Sheen wanted to help us create awareness of the mission and our upcoming fundraiser,” Selingo said. “It was a complete shock and surprise. He spent time talking with Ruth and I about the organization, crafting the message and then recording it. It was a complete delight and honor to be in his company. He is a generous, humble, funny man; so down to earth and eager to help.”

A complete listing of participating restaurants by days, along with special features, can be found at forkoverlove.org.