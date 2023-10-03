WILKES-BARRE — Your favorite Disney characters return to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from January 11 to January 15 when Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party brings the magic to guests through dynamic moments both on the ice and in the air. This adventure delivers compelling storytelling through multi-leveled production numbers so be prepared to join this magical search and help unlock an epic journey.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on October 10. In the meantime, fans can sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook’s treasure map for clues to find Tinker Bell after he attempts to capture her magic.

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons atop sway poles dancing over the audience in a beautiful cultural celebration of family. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle and sing along with Elsa as video projection creates a kaleidoscope of crystals to help build her ice palace. Witness Belle lift into the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life high over the ice. Demonstrate the power of teamwork when Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Jessie recruit the Green Army Men for a daring rescue in Andy’s room. Laugh hysterically as the hilarious pirates flip, tumble, and twist on tumble tracks, stilts and more in an effort to showcase their talents for Captain Hook. Sail away with Moana on her daring voyage across the ocean and bravely encounter the fiery wrath of Te Ka. And make memories with your whole family during Aladdin and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all-out magical celebration.

Performances for this innovative show at Wilkes-Barre’s Mohegan Sun Arena starts Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m. with four more shows scheduled through Monday, January 15 in 2024.