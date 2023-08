Musikfest in Bethlehem opens officially this weekend with various artists all day long for 11 days, rock legends Pantera (presented by 979X) take over The Pavilion at Montage Mountain, and celebrate the upcoming Camp Punksylvania at VSpot Bar’s kick-off event. All this and a whole lot more happening this weekend in the Northeast Pennsylvania music scene.

This week’s cover photo: The EZ Boys return to the River Grille during Happy Hour on Friday, August 4 starting at 8:00 p.m. with no cover charge.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Musikfest

AJR

THURS, AUG 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

WALK THE MOON

FRI, AUG 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

G-Eazy

SAT, AUG 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan + Shay

SUN, AUG 6, 6:00 P.M.

–

VARIOUS ARTISTS

STARTING THURS, AUG 3, THROUGH AUG SUN, AUG 13.

Nay Aug Park

Jack Mead’s West 3rd St Band

SUN, AUG 6, 2:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Cafe

The Garcia Project

FRI, AUG 4, 8:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Those Acoustic Guys

FRI, AUG 4, 8:00 P.M.

River Grille

EZ Boys

FRI, AUG 4, 8:00 P.M.

The Pavilion at Montage

Pantera – Presented by 979X

SUN, AUG 6, 7:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Jeff Lewis

THURS, AUG 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Sage Clearing

FRI, AUG 4, 10:00 P.M.

–

Tha Boy Maloy

SAT, AUG 5, 10:00 P.M.

–

Harkland

SUN, AUG 6, 3:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Nino Blanco

SAT, AUG 5, 9:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Bettylou and Billy

SUN, AUG 6, 2:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Deck Bar

FRI, AUG 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Idol Kings @ Streamside

FRI, AUG 4, TBD

–

M80 @ Streamside

SAT, AUG 5, TBD

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Trainwreck

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hangin w/ F.O.G

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

Triton Carnival

Popstar Drive

SAT, AUG 5, 8:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Bangos – Tribute to the Bangles & GoGos

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Mullett – The Premier 80s Rock Experience

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Big Break: Round 1 – Reveal Show

SAT, AUG 5, 2:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

Runnin’ on Whiskey

SAT, AUG 5, 10:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Samsara & Bastardane @ Sherman Showcase

THURS, AUG 3, 7:00 P.M.

–

Caligula Blushed @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

From Good Homes @ The Fields at Waterfloo

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Acoustic Sessions Live

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

War Ballad

SAT, AUG 5, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Two Taboo

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shellshocked Churchills

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Twin Hill

SUN, AUG 6, 3:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, AUG 3, 6:00 P.M.

–

Muzik Box

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Stingray & Whiskey Hil

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

John Lukas

SUN, AUG 6, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Uneven Sum

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Who’s Bad – A Tribute to Michael Jackson @ Party on the Patio

THURS, AUG 3, 7:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, AUG 3, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, AUG 3, 10:15 P.M.

–

DUECE Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, AUG 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Breakers

FRI, AUG 4, 8:30 P.M.

–

CC Music Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, AUG 4, 9:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Switzer @ Embers Terrace

SAT, AUG 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Sessions @ Breakers

SAT, AUG 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, AUG 5, 9:30 P.M.

The VSpot

Rick Gilette (of Nowhere Slow)

THURS, AUG 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, AUG 4, 9:00 P.M.

–

Camp Punk Kickoff

SAT, AUG 5, 9:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, AUG 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Victors Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 5, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Flex @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, AUG 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Brown @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 6, 2:00 P.M.

–

Tommy Helmer @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, AUG 6, 6:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Gracie Jane Sinclair

THURS, AUG 3, 10:00 A.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Triple Fret Duo

SAT, AUG 5, 6:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Aaron Joseph

FRI, AUG 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Riccobono

SAT, AUG 5, 8:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar

Jay Luke

SAT, AUG 5, 9:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Tapestries

FRI, AUG 4, 5:00 P.M.

–

The Pick-ups Duo

SAT, AUG 5, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Fiddle Tamers

SUN, AUG 6, 6:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Elephants Dancing

FRI, AUG 4, 8:00 P.M.

–

Rick from Nowhere Slow

SAT, AUG 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Old Time Jam

SUN, AUG 6, 2:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Rodney Atkins

THURS, AUG 3, 8:00 P.M.

–

TimesWhys @ Summer Deck Parties

FRI, AUG 5, 8:00 P.M.

Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple

Se Acabo @ Scranton Jazz Festival Jazz Walk

FRI, AUG 4, 6:00 P.M.

Palermo’s Pizza

Jay Luke

FRI, AUG 4, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Sperazza Duo

FRI, AUG 4, 6:30 P.M.

–

Tim Noble Solo

SAT, AUG 5, 6:30 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.