This weekend in live music the Moscow Country Street Fair hosts a full lineup of various artists, Ted Nugent sold out Penn’s Peak, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo take over Mohegan Pennsylvania. All this and A LOT more happening in your town in The Weekender’s every-Wednesday NEPA Live Music List.

This week’s cover photo: Successful local rock band, The Badlees complete this year’s Rockin’ The River concert trilogy by headlining Millennium Circle on Friday, July 28. They’ll be joined by special guests Joe Burke & Co, who goes on at 6:00 p.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Rockin’ The River 2023

The Badlees with special guests, Joe Burke & Co.

FRI, JULY 28, 6:00 P.M.

Moscow Country Street Fair

Musical Dreams @ Main Street Stage

THURS, JULY 27, 4:00 P.M. & FRI, JULY 28, 4:00 P.M. & SAT, JULY 29, 12:00 P.M.

–

Corey Kizer @ Main Street Stage

THURS, JULY 27, 6:00 P.M. & SAT, JULY 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Electric City Steel Drum @ Main Street Stage

FRI, JULY 28, 5:30 P.M.

–

Brown Initiative @ Main Street Stage

FRI, JULY 28, 7:30 P.M. & SAT, JULY 29, 11:00 A.M.

–

The Jeffrey James Band @ Slingshots Stage

FRI, JULY 28, 7:30 P.M.

–

DJ Pat Moore @ Slingshots Stage

FRI, JULY 28, 10:30 P.M.

–

Meg & Marie Duo @ Main Street Stage

SAT, JULY 29, 3:00 P.M.

–

Crimson Tears @ Slingshots Stage

SAT, JULY 29, 3:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie @ Slingshots Stage

SAT, JULY 29, 9:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JULY 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Lance Thomas Band

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Empire in Decline

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Paul Martin

SUN, JULY 30, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

20lb Head

FRI, JULY 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Seasons Duo

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

Penn’s Peak

Ted Nugent (Sold Out)

THURS, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Chris Cagle

FRI, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Steal Your Peach

SAT, JULY 29, 8:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Josh Martonyak

THURS, JULY 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Matt Filer

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brad & Luke

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, JULY 30, 3:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Chae

FRI, JULY 28, 5:00 P.M.

–

Rob Petrovich

SAT, JULY 29, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Rob Mordan

SAT, JULY 29, 6:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar- Edwardsville

Room 206

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Bret Alexander

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK @ Bike Night

THURS, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riley Loftus

FRI, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

SAT, JULY 29, 9:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

Overkill

THURS, JULY 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Country Jukebox with The Pocono Pops

FRI, JULY 28, 6:30 P.M.

–

Sick Century, The Holtzmann Effect, Lives Lost @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

The VSpot

CC Duo

THURS, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

The TRIBE

FRI, JULY 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Mercy Gang

SAT, JULY 29, 9:00 P.M.

Kelly’s Creekside Inn

Friendly FYRE Band

SAT, JULY 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Jimmy Stranger

SUN, JULY 30, 4:00 P.M.

1905 Tavern

Destination West

FRI, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

The 335

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

Wilkes-Barre Farmer’s Market

Mellifluous

THURS, JULY 27, 10:00 A.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Red NOT Chili Peppers a Tribute to Red Hot Chili Peppers @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JULY 27, 7:30 P.M.

–

The Grunge @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JULY 27, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JULY 27, 10:15 P.M.

–

Ken Norton Solo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JULY 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

FRI, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Fuzzy Park Band @ Breakers

FRI, JULY 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Mike Wise Solo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JULY 28, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Orrell Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bad Liars @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Down By 5 @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 29, 9:30 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Phyllis Hopkins

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SUN, JULY 30, 4:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen

THURS, JULY 27, 7:30 P.M.

–

Bennie and the Jets – Tribute to Elton John

SAT, JULY 29, 7:30 P.M.

Backwoods Bar & Grill

Tori V

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

RJ Scoutan

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

The Keystone Stage

Stay Loud and Miracle Blood

FRI, JULY 28, 6:00 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Kevin Ludwig

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Paul Hayward

SAT, JULY 29, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Woodshed Prophets

SUN, JULY 30, 3:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

Steve Vai

SUN, JULY 30, 8:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Grillo

FRI, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lorenzo Bubba

SAT, JULY 29, 8:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Donny Osmond

SAT, JULY 29, 8:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

The Taxmen @ The Executive Lounge

SAT, JULY 29, 9:30 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub

Shane Fabiani

SAT, JULY 29, 8:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Acoustic Groove @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Elizabeth Gillen @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 29, 2:00 P.M.

–

Heart of Stone @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Kate & Those Guys @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 30, 2:00 P.M.

–

Juggernaut String Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 30, 6:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Jon & Kate Duo

FRI, JULY 28, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Better Than Bad

FRI, JULY 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Hair TV

SAT, JULY 29, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Adam McKinley

FRI, JULY 28, 6:30 P.M.

–

The LP’s

SAT, JULY 29, 6:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

Kira & Jake

SUN, JULY 30, 12:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

AD/HD

FRI, JULY 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

3D @ Bash For The Brave

SUN, JULY 30, 1:00 P.M.

Hog’s Hollow Saloon

Little Stranger w/ Damn Skippy

THURS, JULY 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Those Acoustic Guys

SUN, JULY 30, 2:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.