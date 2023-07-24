Gracie Jane Sinclair poses for a photo with several other artists during Greenley’s June Jam in Tunkhannock. From left: Ben Roper, Sinclair, Shane Fabiani, and Steven Nelson

Gracie Jane Sinclair has been singing her whole life and at just 19, she’s racked up quite an impressive list of musical accomplishments.

The Mountain Top native will soon add one more achievement to that list when she opens for music icon Pat Benatar and her husband Neil Giraldo along with special guest, Charlie Farren on July 28 at the Mohegan Pennsylvania in Plains Township.

“I remember getting the call and I just immediately started sobbing,” Sinclair remembers.

A graduate of Crestwood High School, Sinclair has been a staple in community theater for years and recently took the stage as Sandy in ‘Grease’ at the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre. Her original music can be found on streaming platforms like Spotify and iTunes and her TikTok account, where she posts short videos of her music and performances, has over 1,500 followers.

Sinclair also can be seen most weekends playing gigs at local bars and restaurants, both solo and as a singer of the country western band ‘Boots and Bangs.’ Last month, she performed on the VIP stage at Froggy 101’s Guitars and Stars.

Submitted photo | Jill Archavage-Hoyt

Top secret audition

The whole audition process was a whirlwind.

It was also top secret.

Jennifer Ducharme, who is the Marketing Director for Little Theater as well as the booking agent for the Mohegan Pennsylvania, wasn’t even allowed to tell Sinclair who she was auditioning for. In retrospect, she was glad to be kept in the dark. Preparing would have been much more stressful if she had known how high the stakes really were.

While she doesn’t have a lot of details on the performance yet, like how long she’ll be onstage, Sinclair is already preparing her set list. Though she won’t disclose exactly what songs she’s chosen, Sinclair said she’s planning on performing some new material that she’s never really sang in front of audience before.

“I’m so honored,” Sinclair said. “I never thought I’d be here.”

Well, it’s certainly been a journey.

Growing up in a musical family, Sinclair found herself drawn to classic rock because that’s what her parents grew up listening to and would often play on the radio. With that influence, Sinclair developed a taste for older music, gravitating towards the sounds of the ’70s and ’80s. She began performing on stage when her mom asked if she wanted to try out for a local children’s show, and though she’d never thought about doing it before, Sinclair quickly fell in love with it.

Her subsequent training in musical theater, and her ability to sing a wide range of styles, like classic rock, has opened the door for many opportunities. As a performer, she doesn’t feel limited to just one thing.

“I feel like I am so privileged with having grown up the way I did,” said Sinclair.

In high school, she started to develop her song writing skills. It became a huge part of her life — a way for her to connect with others and get her emotions out.

“I found it a really good way to express my feelings when I thought I couldn’t talk to other people about it,” she explained.

Gigs bring recognition

But everything changed when Sinclair began playing gigs about two years ago. After getting up on stage to sing at a friend’s clam house on vacation, Sinclair returned home and quickly bought herself $300 worth of sound equipment and began contacting venues in and around Mountain Top. After her first performance at the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top, people started to recognize her. Now, she plays almost every weekend.

For Sinclair, her favorite part about playing gigs is getting to play her original music every once in a while. She remembers having a few gigs where she announced she was going to play an original song and the patrons, who were previously busy chatting and drinking, all looked up, turned their heads toward her and just listened while she sang.

“That is truly the best feeling in the world,” Sinclair said. “It makes you want to continue doing what you’re doing.”

As for what the future holds? Sinclair doesn’t have a set plan, nor does she want to limit herself.For now, she’s focused on her upcoming shows, preparing to open for Pat Benatar, and continuing to get her name out there. She hopes to continue recording original music and maybe even form her own band one day.

“I feel really lucky with the path I’m on,” she said.

For more information and tickets for Pat Benatar’s show on July 28 visit mohegansun.com.