Mary Jo Kluger and her sons Sam and Evan of Dallas eat ice cream while listening to The Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction during Friday night’s Rockin’ the River concert in Wilkes-Barre.

The Tribe opened for The Rolling Stone tribute band Satisfaction during the first concert of the Rockin’ the River Concert Series at Millenium Circle in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Folks flocked to Millennium Circle with their folding chairs in tow and their best Rolling Stones shirts on for the return of the Rockin’ the River Concert Series.

“One thing I know about Luzerne County is that we are hard workers. Tonight, we’re going to play hard,” said Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo in an address to audience members before the concert began.

And play hard they did.

As Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction played for the hundreds in the audience, folks danced, sang, and milled about the selection of food, dessert, and adult beverage vendors — some attending the event for the very first time.

“I’ve always wanted to come here,” said Jennifer Clymo of Bear Creek Township.

It was her first time at the event, and she was most excited to hear the band play after seeing them perform once before.

Deborah and Junius Bernardoni of Larksville also attended the event for the first time, and they were celebrating a big milestone.

“Deb just retired,” Junius made sure to point out.

“It’s nice to go somewhere on a Friday night when you’re not rushing out of a full week of work,” Deborah said.

Others have been attending the event for years.

Such is the case for Jim Dimirco of Wilkes-Barre Twp., who looks forward to spending the evenings on the riverfront with his friends.

“We come here every year for this — it’s an amazing time,” Dimirco said.

“The best part is running into people we haven’t seen since last year. It’s fun to see everyone again,” he added.

And for Alan Stout, Executive Director of Visit Luzerne County, that’s exactly what the free event aims to do.

“I think it brings people together,” he said. “These events are very laid back and I think that the ambiance of the setting has a lot to do with that.”

The events first began in 2019, and the idea behind them was to utilize the River Common area, he said.

“We wanted to get people back down here to see what a beautiful area it is along the Susquehanna between the courthouse and the Market Street Bridge,” Stout said.

“It was really a way of showcasing one of the crown jewels of the Luzerne County with live music and reinforcing the positivity of what we have here in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” he added.

The Rockin’ the River Concert Series will continue on July 21 with Stevie Nicks tribute band An Evening with Stevie and opener Plus 3 and on July 28 with The Badlees and opener Joe Burke & Co. beginning at 5 p.m.