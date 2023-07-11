STROUDSBURG – Comedian Vic DiBitetto, also know as “The Italian Hurricane” is coming to the Sherman Theater on November 4.

An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. His pace is frenetic, and he’s been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. The bottom line is, DiBitetto leaves his audiences breathless with laughter.

DiBitetto’s comedic talents have propelled him to national headliner status, selling out theaters across the country. His success is no surprise given his ability to connect with audiences on a genuine and relatable level. Whether he’s gracing the silver screen, featuring in Kevin James’ “Mall Cop 2,” or taking the internet by storm with hundreds of millions of view.

DiBitetto’s comedic genius has earned him recognition on television shows such as “America’s Funniest People,” where he took home a $10,000 Grand Prize, as well as appearances on “Stand-Up Spotlight” and “Last Laugh at Pips.” He’s a regular guest on CBS Sports Radio, Chazz and AJ in the Morning, John Fugelsang on Sirius, and NJ 101.5. His hilarious videos about the NY Giants and NY Yankees have even sparked conversations on ESPN and WFAN radio.

Join us for a night of pure comedic brilliance as Vic DiBitetto unleashes “The Italian Hurricane” at the Sherman Theater on November 4. This is your chance to experience laughter like never before. Grab your tickets now and prepare to be blown away!

Tickets available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m.