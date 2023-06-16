Ultra’ Ray Galore is one of more than 10 drag performers participating in Pride After Dark drag show at Act Out Theatre Group.

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group holds three unique performances over the weekend to celebrate Pride and Juneteenth.

On Friday, June 16, the theatre celebrates Pride month with Pride After Dark. More than 10 drag performers will take the stage and award-winning drag king Justice will host the event. Audience members must be 18+ to enter.

Then on Saturday, June 17, the stage hosts a Pride talent show at 2 p.m. and a Juneteenth showcase at 7 p.m. Both Saturday events are open to all ages.

“We are really excited for this weekend’s events,” said Dan Pittman, owner and artistic director of Act Out Theatre. “As a theatre that focuses primarily on educating area youth, this is another way we can expose the entire community to different forms of performance art.”

Saturday’s shows feature a variety of performances, include song and dance, according to Pittman.

Partial proceeds will benefit Queer NEPA and Black Scranton. Tickets for the Pride After Dark drag show are $18 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets for Saturday’s events are $10 each at the door.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on June 16, and the show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday’s celebrations are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“This is a busy time of year, and there are a lot of great events happening in the area. I hope folks try to fit at least one of these performances into their schedule. There really is something for everyone, and it’s a great opportunity to see some talented, local performers,” said Pittman.

Act Out Theatre Group is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located in Taylor. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes. The theatre is currently registering for two summer camps. Details can be found at www.actouttheatre.com.