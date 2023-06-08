BETHLEHEM — Emmy-winning writer and late night host, Seth Meyers, takes the stage at Wind Creek Event Center on Friday, August 11.

Doors open at 5:00 and the show begins at 7:00 p.m. A pre-sale for Music Insiders Club Members takes place on Thursday, June 8th from 10 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Learn more about tickets to the show here on Wind Creek’s website.

The host of his namesake late-night show, “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” arrives in Bethlehem this August for a stand-up comedy performance. This veteran in humor got his start in 2001 on “Saturday Night Live” where he stayed on as a cast member of 13 seasons. Meyers was also head writer for nine seasons of “Weekend Update” and lead anchor on the iconic segment for eight.

Speaking of which — have you noticed that there hasn’t been any late-night television on lately? While the strike of the Writer’s Guild of America wears on, the late-night comics’ daily/weekly shows were first to go. However, the good news is that this freed up the schedules of some of your favorite long-running comedians to get back to basics.

John Oliver of “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” and Seth Meyers of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” both revealed stand-up tours for the summer. In addition to Seth Meyer’s NEPA Wind Creek date August 11, these two late-night hosts (with shows usually pitted against each other) just announced they’re joining forces for a double header at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on August 17.

This summer may be one of the only chances to catch these busy late-night comics getting back to their classic stand-up roots. After all his awards, nominations, shows, and other accolades, it will be interesting to see what Seth Meyers will bring to a “traditional” comedy night.

Meyers hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2014 and was nominated for an Emmy himself in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. In 2018, he hosted the 75th Golden Globe Awards, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Variety Special. In 2019, he released his debut stand-up special “Lobby Baby” on Netflix, which was Emmy nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special. “Late Night” won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021. In addition, Meyers was named one of the 2014 TIME 100, Time magazine’s 100 most influential people.

In 2011, Meyers won the Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for host Justin Timberlake’s musical monologue. In all, Meyers has garnered 26 Emmy nominations for his work in television.

Meyers currently executive produces the comedy “A.P. Bio” and “The Amber Ruffin Show” on Peacock. He executive produced and lent his voice to Hulu’s animated superhero show “The Awesomes,” which ran for three seasons. In addition, Meyers joined forces with “SNL” alums Fred Armisen and Bill Hader to create IFC’s Emmy-nominated docu-parody series “Documentary Now!”

Now in Summer 2023, Seth Meyers is going on tour and stopping in the Lehigh Valley to show us what he’s got.