WILKES-BARRE – Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating and unpredictable family entertainment experience brings the thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. The show roars into NEPA for the first time ever this fall, playing Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for seven performances from November 24 to 26.

With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex more than 40 feet in length, take center stage.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers. Fans of the popular Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will also recognize Bumpy, the friendly and food-motivated dinosaur, as she goes from baby to adult fairly quickly.

Jurassic World’s unmistakable score combined with projection and practical scenery transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save anew dinosaur from a terrible fate. With pulse-pounding stunts and an original, authentic storyline, this show is guaranteed to make memories to last another 65 million years.

Guests will be able to start the adventure early with a special Pre-show Experience included with all ticket purchases. By arriving one hour before showtime, audience members can see their favorite Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal, including fun photo opps with Triceratops, Stegosaurus, Baby Bumpy, and the iconic Jurassic World Jeep and Gyrosphere.

Jurassic World Live Tour hits the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., November 25 at 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., and November 26 at 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Family friendly ticket pricing available – tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or visit the venue box office during open hours on event days. *Ticket prices are subject to change; additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.

Sign up today to become a Jurassic World Live Tour Preferred Guest at JurassicWorldLiveTour.com to get exclusive access to advance presale code to purchase tickets before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 16.