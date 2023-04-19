MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort is excited to announce British rocker and power ballad hero John Waite will take to the Event Center stage Oct 20.

This is the second time Waite will appear at Mount Airy and his encore performance will include a catalog of hits spanning his 40-year career.

As the former lead singer of The Babys, Waite topped the charts in the late 1970s with tracks like Isn’t It Time and Every Time I Think of You. As a solo artist, he is best known for his worldwide smash hit and ‘80s arena rock anthem Missing You. In the early ‘90s, he went on to front the rock supergroup Bad English, where his unmistakable vocals propelled the hit single When I See You Smile straight to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

“At Mount Airy Casino Resort, we pride ourselves on our stellar entertainment offerings,” said Ben Koff, Mount Airy General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re incredibly excited to announce that John Waite is joining our expanding 2023 lineup and we look forward to announcing additional concerts and events in the coming weeks. You could say we’ll be offering something for everyone with the diverse and eclectic lineup we have in store.”

Mount Airy’s entertainment schedule already includes a pair of world class comedians along with resort favorites, The Amish Outlaws. All Mount Airy performances and events are limited to audiences 21 and older.

Tickets, priced at $35 and $45, go on sale Monday, April 24 and can be purchased at mountairycasino.com.

***

Other Announced Shows at Mount Airy Casino Resort:

Vic DiBitetto

DiBitetto, aka the Italian Hurricane, is known for his “blue-collar comedy in a red sauce” and he’s often described as a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden. A social media savant, DiBitetto has earned over 500 million YouTube views for his now-famous Bread and Milk routine.

July 8, 8 p.m.

Tickets $35 and $45

Dave Attell

A stand-up comedian, actor and writer, Attell is best known as the host of Comedy Central’s Insomniac with Dave Attell, which gave him a cult following. He can now be seen in the Hulu series Life & Beth alongside Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera.

July 22, 8 p.m.

Tickets $45 and $55

The Amish Outlaws