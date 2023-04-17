WILKES-BARRE — “Agnes,” a critically-acclaimed documentary film, will return to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, June 23.

The special screening will take place on the 51st anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972 that devastated much of the Wyoming Valley. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

“Agnes” premiered at The Kirby last June 23 and, due to popular demand, three additional screening were added.

The documentary includes rare photographs, local news footage, newspaper clippings, interviews with Agnes survivors and, for the first time ever, archived national network footage. It was not shown on television.

Hailed at “emotional,” “powerful” and “inspiring,” the film serves as a testament to the strength and fortitude of the people of the Wyoming Valley, who overcame what at the time was the worst natural disaster in U.S. history. A limited number of DVDs will also be available at the show.

Tickets, priced at $10, are on sale now at The F.M. Kirby Center box office or by calling (570) 826-1100.

This will be the only theatrical showing of “Agnes” this year. All proceeds benefit the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society.