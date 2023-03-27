STROUDSBURG — Falling in Reverse and always-vocal frontman Ronnie Radke add three new shows ahead of their summer tour, including a April 27 date at The Sherman Theater in the Poconos, with special guests to be announced.

The announcement of spring shows comes following March controversy over the band’s upcoming “Popular Monstour” in summer 2023 and its lineup. And, it’s official, Falling in Reverse and the bad-boy prince of post-hardcore are headed to Stroudsburg in coming weeks.

The Sherman Theater announced this about the band on their website; “The fine line between genius and insanity, self-seriousness and self-deprecation, implosion and explosion — that is the phantom zone where Falling in Reverse thrives.

Falling In Reverse founder, frontman, and Machiavellian heroic supervillain / villainous superhero Ronnie Radke is the walking, talking, breathing, spitting, screaming, singing, fighting, loving, hyper-confident, sensitive, and vulnerable embodiment of a generation’s id. He’s the ego and super-ego in the classic Freudian sense, “slipping” all over the place with vicious bite and playful innuendo.

“Coming Home” is his latest reinvention, coming full-circle back to the start, reinvigorated as mad scientist conductor of soaring, transcendent, engaging alternative pop-rock with massive radio hooks and a still-beating heavy metal hardcore heart. “Broken,” “Loser,” “Hanging On,” “I Don’t Mind,” and “Coming Home” are shocking in their epic scope, vibrant authenticity, and unrelenting dedication to personal truth.

Coming Home is the most focused Falling In Reverse album, thematically and artistically. Crafted once again with Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Slash, Trivium), who has worked on every one of Radke’s records going back to the now-classic debut album from Escape The Fate, the record sees the group at their most atmospheric. It’s the latest bold step for a frontman who has defined himself by a mixture of courage and vulnerability, of bravado and introspection.

It’s the the album Radke dreamed about making as a kid, teaching himself to play guitar with Blink-182 and Green Day songs, rapping along to Dr. Dre and Eminem, skipping school, going to shows, and doing whatever it took to redefine his life beyond the hardscrabble circumstances of his upbringing, even when the obstacles were of his own design.”

Now they want to get “Coming Home” to as many people as possible, including their upcoming April 27 show at The Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg. Tickets are on sale now and the doors open at 6:00 p.m.