WILKES-BARRE – Comedians Cat & Nat and their Cat & Nat,Unfiltered: Live Tour stop at the Keystone Grand Ballroom at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Friday, May 5 for an 7:30 p.m. show.

Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now via ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Box Office located at the Hotel Front Desk. All guests must be 21+ to attend.

Cat & Nat; Unfiltered is one of the most hilarious and highly entertaining comedy show that any woman or mom will ever experience in their lifetime, hosted by the two most honest, unfiltered, pee-your-pants funny moms on the planet. They’ve sold-out theatres and have performed at over 100 venues across North America.

They’ve brought together a community of women and moms to laugh and cry together. And now, Cat & Nat are rounding up their entourage (including their male dancers) and hopping on their tour bus and coming to Mohegan Pennsylvania!

To learn more about this comedy entertainment, visit moheganpa.com

Situated on 400 acres in Plains, Mohegan Pennsylvania features a 237-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square-foot Convention Center. It is currently home to 67,000 square feet of gaming space including nearly 60 live table games, more than 1,700 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing.