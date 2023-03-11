Blues Traveler unveils May show at Sherman Theater

STROUDSBURG — Seminal six-time Platinum rockers Blues Traveler announce 2023 shows, including their stop to the Sherman Theater on May 14. The tour will coincide with the Spring release of their “Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997” limited edition, double EP.

Tickets for the “Blues Traveler 2023 Tour” can be purchased at https://bluestraveler.com/tour/.

The Spring tour will kick off Tuesday, April 25 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, KS and run through the end of May, culminating at the Flying Monkey on Wednesday, May 24 in Plymouth, NH. During the shows, the band will perform a bevy of songs spanning more than three decades and 14 hit albums – including the iconic four, which went six-times Platinum and spawned the definitive “Run-Around” (garnering their first Grammy® Award).

Audiences can also expect to hear the band’s Billboard-topping smash singles like “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as their new, jam-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton, and Little Willie John.

Blues Traveler will also be promoting their forthcoming spring 2023 release of “Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997,” which is a selection of highlights from the ensemble’s legendary tour 25-years-ago. The 25th-anniversary limited edition double LP will include unreleased, remastered material from the initial two-track soundboard recordings. Amongst the tracks on the upcoming drop are fan favorites and some of the band’s best-known material like “Run-Around,” “But Anyway” and “The Mountains Win Again,” interspersed with several deep cuts.

“This EXCLUSIVE limited-edition double LP is a selection of many of the highlights from our legendary 1997 fall tour that produced the only acoustic sets that the original line up of Blues Traveler, including our beloved friend and bassist, Bobby Sheehan ever played on tour,” said Guitarist Chan Kinchla. “These previously unheard and uncirculated tracks are remastered from the original 2-track soundboard recordings for the ultimate Blues Traveler live and acoustic experience.”

The tour that spawned the album came after the success of Blues Traveler’s October 1997 performance at Neil Young’s Bridge School benefit, where the band delivered two entirely acoustic shows. Inspired by the magic they created, the group integrated mini acoustic sets between their first and second electric frames during their 1997 Fall tour.

“Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997” captures moments from the band’s historic acoustic performances, with the release doubling as a 25th-anniversary celebration of the ensemble’s late-’90s live delivery. The forthcoming LP is available on limited edition colored vinyl via Experience Vinyl at experiencevinyl.com.