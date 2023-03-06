Kip Moore with The Cadillac Three announce September show in Wilkes-Barre

City LifeentertainmentLocal Nitelife

WILKES-BARRE — Kip Moore is bringing his Damn Love World Tour with special guest, The Cadillac Three, to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, September 22.

Tickets for the country concert start at $41.50 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets available at ticketmaster.com and F.M. Kirby Box Office.

Known as “one of country’s more thoughtful artists” (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fan base as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada.

Praised by Noisey as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders,” Moore has blazed his own trail with “a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste” (Chicago Tribune).

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-platinum “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling number one songs (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple “Best Of” lists.

Moore recently garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as “especially vital; occasionally, even rare,” (Esquire).

Special guest, The Cadillac Three was welcome interruption to the mundane and stress felt around the globe when they launched surprise album, TABASCO & SWEET TEA. A science project of sorts, the trio’s chemistry expands with this sonic swirl, influenced by The Allman Brothers, James Brown, Waylon Jennings and Queens of the Stone Age commingled with 80’s Funk and Hip Hop production. TC3 has made a modern-meets-nostalgia record that evokes why Rock grooves eventually took over to become the mainstream and are still a critical ingredient in anything considered badass.

For more information about the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre and this upcoming show, visit: https://www.kirbycenter.org.

The Weekender
NEPA's #1 Source of Arts and Entertainment News
Previous article#OnTheStacks – Ep.149: Elevating Your Health Through Integrative Medicine – Louie Helmecki

Related articles

Robert Randolph Band, Eddie 9V, more complete Briggs Farm Blues Festival 2023 Lineup

City Life The Weekender -

Briggs Farm Blues Festival is right around the corner. This years Festival, July 6, 7, & 8 in Briggsville, Pennsylvania promises to ignite the calm country air with world-class music, turning the rolling hills of Briggs Farm into the biggest and most awarded blues festival on the east coast.

Read more

Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Supporting Actor

entertainment The Weekender -

The Academy has a long history of picking an incredible performance as their best supporting actor winner. Since I’ve been watching the Oscars, they have rarely missed in this category, and that trend extends back to the award’s inception in 1936. The supporting categories are meant to honor characters actors who rarely get the spotlight. No matter which direction the Academy goes this year, they will honor that tradition.

Read more

Donnybrook to Perform Post-Parade at The Mines Underground

City Life The Weekender -

WILKES-BARRE — Donnybrook - Irish Band to Perform at The Mines Underground, 105 North Main Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, PA on Sunday, March 12 starting at 4:30 p.m. after their performance in the Wilkes-Barre St. Patrick’s Day Parade!

Read more
© Weekender 2023