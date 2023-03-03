WWE Friday Night SMACKDOWN returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — WWE is back in Wilkes-Barre for the first time in 2023! For one night only on Friday, June 2, see your favorite SMACKDOWN superstars LIVE in Wilkes-Barre at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

WWE prides itself in producing family-friendly entertainment 52 weeks out of the year. SMACKDOWN runs live every Friday night at 8:00 p.m. EST on FOX. This WWE show first debuted in 1999, and moved to its most recent FOX Friday Night home in 2019. Over the years, SMACKDOWN continues creating WWE’s most popular megastars.

See all your favorite WWE wrestling superstars hit the ring in NEPA, including Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, SMACKDOWN Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, The New Day and many more!

*Card subject to change.

WWE is the best value in entertainment with tickets starting at $20 (plus fees). Tickets and Ringsider packages go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10am online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, please visit https://www.wwe.com.