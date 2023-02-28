Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best International Film

When an international film is nominated for any other award besides the one that is specifically carved out for it, it is most likely going to win this award. If an international film is nominated for best picture, you simply have to pick it in this category. Following those rules, this is the easiest category of the night. If you’re looking for a slam dunk pick in your Oscar pool this year, this is the one.

First, let’s talk about the other outstanding pictures nominated from around the world. “Argentina, 1985,” from its namesake nation, has been described as the kind of film the Oscars love: a commercially successful historical drama with standout performance. Some call that Oscar bait, but Academy members still appreciated the craft here. It pulled off a surprising win in the equivalent category at the Golden Globes, an interesting shake-up in the race.

“Close” is a coming-of-age film from one of my favorite countries, Belgium. The film got off to a fast start when it was met with critical love at the Cannes Film Festival. Ever since then, critics groups across the world have been showering the film with praise, making “Close” one of the most acclaimed films of the year from any nation. Keep an eye on director Lukas Dhont. He’s only 31 and might pop up again in a future Oscar race.

Similarly to “Close,” Poland’s submission for best international film, “EO,” has been a critical darling from the jump. This is one of the wildest nominees of the year, featuring a non-CGI donkey in the leading role. Six donkeys shared the duty of playing that lead role, and I’d like to take this moment to shout out all of the animal actors who sacrificed their time to entertain humankind this year. “EO” deserves props for putting animal actors in a prominent position and letting them carry the film.

The emotional winner in the international feature category is undoubtedly “The Quiet Girl.” Its tight screenplay and outstanding production values have led to many calling this the best and most emotional film of the year. This nomination is another feather in the cap of Irish cinema, which has been on an absolute roll this year. With any luck, the cast and crew of “The Quiet Girl” will get the opportunity to expand their spotlight and build on this work.

Though each of these films is critically acclaimed, you absolutely can not bet against “All Quiet on the Western Front” for the win. I’ve been holding back on crowning winners in every other category, and will continue to do so, but this is as sure of a thing as there is. With nine nominations, “All Quiet” is a juggernaut, and one that I found to be very impressive on a technical level. Circle this on your ballot and move on.

Lovers of cinema from across the globe will look beyond “All Quiet” and appreciate each and every one of these films. I appreciate the narrative diversity in these pictures, so if you’re looking to marathon a single category, this is a very good option. Don’t let a fear of subtitles stop you. The world of film goes beyond the borders of the United States.

