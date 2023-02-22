Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Film Editing

There’s a long-standing tradition of best picture winners being nominated for best film editing. That makes a lot of sense, as a poorly edited film is basically the same thing as a bad film in general. Down the line, remember that the eventual best picture winner will almost definitely be in this crop of nominees.

“Elvis” is a very flashy film, with editing that bounces all over the place in the same way many of Baz Luhrmann’s other films do. The movie takes place over two decades, quite a lot of time to cover in two and a half hours. I tend to think “Elvis” drags a little in the second half, but the frenetic cuts along the way are exactly what the Academy likes to see.

“Tár” has a slower pace than the other films in the category, certainly making it stand out in the crowd. What it lacks in pace it makes up for in intent. “Tár” isn’t supposed to thrill the audience. It’s contemplative, and the editing reflects this thoughtfulness. The orchestra sequences are as restrained as the rest of the film, so the overall flow is not thrown off whenever they come up. I dig this nomination.

Similar to “Tár,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” is a little bit slower than the usual nominee in this category. It was edited by Mikkel E.G. Nelson, a previous winner for “Sound of Metal.” I would imagine the Academy was impressed with the comedic timing of the editing in this one. That’s an underrated factor in comedies that is often overlooked during awards season. “Sound of Metal” is Nelson’s stronger achievement, but this nomination shows that the Academy can get creative.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is a great combination of flashy and standard editing. The dramatic scenes are more traditionally edited, and flawlessly at that, while the more action-heavy scenes are thick with sight and sound assets. Lead editor Eddie Hamilton juggled all of the action beautifully, helping to create one of the year’s most suspenseful pictures. Many film editors seem to confuse quantity with quality in their work. Hamilton’s work on “Top Gun: Maverick” is a more balanced effort.

The editing of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” was the crux of the film’s success. There was a lot to wrangle, consisting of a script featuring multiple realities and actors who play multiple roles in a single sequence. To sell the high concepts of “Everything Everywhere,” the editing simply could not slip. This film was ripe for incoherence, but it’s sewed together neatly. Even when things appear messy, it’s more likely to be a deliberate choice than a mistake.

Each of the nominated films represent a different method of editing. “Elvis” is the bouncy choice with the flashy shifts. “Tar” is a slow burn that takes its time throughout. “Banshees” is the pick for those who recognize the tight relationship between comedy and editing. “Top Gun” is classically cut and binds thousands of assets. And “Everything Everywhere” is the edgy choice that samples all of these styles. Regardless of style, know that each of these nominees became best picture contenders because of what was accomplished in the editing room.

