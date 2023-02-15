Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Original Score

The nominees for best original score serve as the soundtrack to my winter and spring every year. After the nominees are officially announced, I love being able to go back and listen to each of them on Spotify and pick up on some of the important motifs. However, a good score can only really be judged by how it is used in the film it serves.

First, it’s important to know that two supposed frontrunners in this category, “Women Talking” and “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” are missing from the lineup. These snubs allowed experimental band Son Lux to snag a surprise nomination for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Evidenced by this nomination and its nod for best original song, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has established itself as an unexpected favorite for a large swath of Academy members.

On the other hand, the least surprising thing that could happen in this category is an appearance by John Williams. This time around, he is nominated for Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.” This is his 53rd nomination, inching him closer to Walt Disney’s all-time record of 59. If Williams composes for another 10 years, as he half-ironically said he would, he might have a chance to catch Walt.

German composer Hauschka scored a nomination for his work on “All Quiet on the Western Front,” a late bloomer in the race but one to keep an eye on for the victory. While Hauschka’s popularity may be lacking in comparison to some of his competition, the Academy will often go for droning scores that have a somewhat macabre air. Check out recent winners like “Dune” and “Joker” to see what I mean. Tonally, “All Quiet” fits the bill.

Carter Burwell is back in the race five years after landing a nomination for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” This time around, he is nominated for another Martin McDonagh film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” My ears are happy to report that Burwell fused his own rustic style with some Elfman-esque whimsy. It’s an interesting soundscape for “Banshees,” but I take no issue with this nomination.

Justin Hurwitz, a previous winner for “La La Land,” is looking for his second Oscar. His score for “Babylon” is unhinged in all the right ways, nicely capturing the frenetic vibe of the film. If you listen to any piece of film score this year, make sure it is the standout track “Voodoo Mama” from “Babylon.” Hurwitz’s clear respect for jazz was needed to portray the era that bears the genre’s name.

For quite a few years in a row, my favorite film scores have actually been the winners, which is not the case in basically any other category. I love the Academy’s willingness to choose scores that not only compliment their films, but uplift them. I’d encourage everyone to check out the nominated scores and pick the one you think stands out. Even if your choice ultimately loses, at least you’ll have a fun new soundtrack in your arsenal.

