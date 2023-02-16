Where do Marvel, DC and James Cameron all peacefully coexist? In the Oscars’ best visual effects category, of course! At a time when many would-be audience members were still nervous about going back to the movie theater, it was the spectacle and escapism of these nominees that drew people back in.

The third-highest grossing film of all-time, unadjusted for inflation, is in this category for its literally inventive visual effects. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is a technical achievement for the ages that can only be dreamed up by a visionary like James Cameron. His team of artists developed new motion capture technology that allowed for underwater filming, and everything above sea level looks terrific, too. The world of Pandora continues to open up thanks to filmmaking wizardry.

After the original “Black Panther” film controversially missed a best visual effects nomination, the Academy got behind the sequel and rewarded “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” with a nod. This is the only nominated Marvel movie this year, signaling that the Academy’s visual effects branch appreciated “Wakanda Forever” more than they did the studio behind it.

“The Batman” serves as DC’s representative in the visual effects race this year. This one is far less interested in obvious computer generated imagery, instead opting for a more grounded approach to its visual storytelling. Because of this more authentic approach, even the snobbiest of film snobs appreciated the look of “The Batman.”

The more I read about “Top Gun: Maverick,” the more I’m left wondering where Tom Cruise’s superhero antics end and where the visual effects begin. Here’s proof that visual effects are more than those things that can only be achieved in post-production. Every meticulous move in “Top Gun: Maverick” is made real with some of the most awesome practical effects and stunt work you’ll see in any movie from any year.

While we’re talking about practical visual effects, check out the behind the scenes tape of “All Quiet on the Western Front.” This is a brutal film that doesn’t abuse the comforts of modern capabilities. If you’re going to make a harsh war film based on one of the most powerful novels ever written, you want to keep things as far from Hollywood glamor as possible. Kudos to the filmmakers for staying true to the gritty source material.

Besides “All Quiet,” which most Americans watched for the first time on Netflix, each of these films stomped at the box office. All movies deserve to be seen on the biggest screen possible, but perhaps none more than those that use the best in visual techniques to their advantage. Each of these nominees did just that and provided much needed stimulus to the theater experience.

