SCRANTON – The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple and JZ Tours will present “The Ultimate Elvis Experience starring Shawn Klush” on April 14 at 8:00 PM in the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre. The popular tribute artist, who hails from Pittston, last appeared at the SCC in 2015 to a nearly sold-out crowd.

Born and raised in the small coal-mining town of Pittston, Shawn’s love for music led him to imitating his musical idol, Elvis Presley. He performed in the famous Poconos region, followed by a tour of Canada where he entered and won the $5,000.00 prize in the “Worldwide Elvis Competition” in Montreal.

This caught the attention of the award winning Las Vegas show, “Legends in Concert” where for many years he starred as ‘Elvis’ in their Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson and Atlantic City show rooms. Each January he stars in the “Elvis Birthday Tribute Tour,” an extravaganza with Elvis’ own musicians, singers, and friends, in major venues in multiple cities.

Shawn has released 5 CDs and performed with Elvis’ closest friends, musicians and singers such as JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet, The Jordanaires, The Imperials, DJ Fontana, Charlie Hodge, Jerry Scheff, The Sweet Inspirations, Joe Guercio, Jerry Schilling and Joe Esposito. He portrayed Elvis in the hit TV miniseries “Shake, Rattle and Roll” which aired on CBS and VH1 and HBO’s Vinyl.

Shawn was a featured performer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” performing to over 5 million viewers with the entire CBS Orchestra on Network Television and portrayed Elvis in HBO’s Vinyl. produced by Martin Scorsese and Mic Jagger.

Tickets start at $40.75 (includes fees) with VIP Ticket Packages also available. They are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple’s 2022-2023 Season is sponsored by Fidelity Bank and LT Verrastro and supported by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, and the Lackawanna County Office of Arts and Culture, and Commissioners Jerry Notarianni, Debi Dominick, Esq. and Chris Chermak.