The Oscars telecast has a strange love for the best original song category. No category, including best picture, gets the kind of attention on Oscar night as this one. For about 20 minutes on March 12, the Academy Awards will turn into the Grammys as each of the nominated songs are performed. This year’s crop ensures that those 20 minutes will be a star-studded affair.

Following her performance at the Super Bowl, Rihanna will presumably be preparing to belt out her nominated song “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars. The song appears in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and is a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. For a song that appears only in the credits, it does seem to encapsulate the vibe of its film very well.

Lady Gaga will most definitely be returning to the Oscars this year to perform “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Oscar historians will know that the original “Top Gun” won in this category for the mega-hit “Take My Breath Away.” The sounds of “Hold My Hand” are nicely integrated into the film. By the time the full song is played at the end of the film, sharp listeners are sure to recognize its triumphant, and slightly cheesy, tones.

Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is one of the nominated co-writers of “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” This surprising nomination speaks to the overall love for the film it represents, though Byrne’s involvement definitely gives “This Is a Life” extra flavor and momentum headed into the ceremony.

If you were to look over the nominations and see a film called “Tell It Like a Woman” amongst the cited films, you might be surprised. But look a little deeper, and you’ll see that the nominated song “Applause” comes from the oft-nominated songwriter Diane Warren. Suddenly, the inclusion of “Tell It Like a Woman” makes a lot more sense. The Academy is desperate to recognize this legendary songstress, who has lost on each of her previous 13 nominations.

“Naatu Naatu” from the Indian action-comedy-musical-adventure-war-drama film “RRR” is a fan favorite and my personal favorite of the songs in the running. The song-and-dance sequence of “Naatu Naatu” will be a joy to watch reenacted at the ceremony. The Academy is bold to include a song that is so unapologetically fun.

While the performances of these songs may balloon the show’s length, they are fun to hear out of their original context. Thanks to the Academy’s long-standing performance format, you will be able to make a more educated guess on what will win just by tuning into the show.

For more of Sam’s Oscar Outlooks, click here.