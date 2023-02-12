Back in my day (three years ago), this solitary best sound category was split into two different categories: sound mixing and sound editing. However, seemingly because of a general lack of knowledge on the difference between sound editing and mixing, there is only one plainly named sound category to write about in 2023. For the purposes of a daily column, this is a much appreciated arrangement.

It only took a few footsteps in the dark from Robert Pattinson’s rendition of the world’s greatest detective to clinch a sound nomination. “The Batman” is a great achievement in subtle sound, which is not typical of the usual superhero fare. Those seeking out more intense sound effects should look no further than the club scenes or the rain-soaked car chase in “The Batman.” This is one of the Academy’s more tasteful nominations in any category this year.

The sound in “The Batman” was partly done by Andy Nelson, one of the most decorated sound engineers in the film industry. He had a banner year, as he was also nominated for his work on “Elvis.” There seems to be a spot reserved for a music-based film in this category each year, and Baz Luhrmann’s tripped out Presley biopic slid nicely into that role this year.

Just as there’s always room for musicality in the sound lineup, you can count on a war picture making the cut as well. “All Quiet on the Western Front” is seen as a dark horse for the win, and it has the distinction of being a rare foreign film to be nominated in this category. Only five other films (most recently Mexico’s 2018 submission “Roma”) have emerged from nomination morning with the same narrative.

A pair of sequels make up the other two spots in this year’s best sound lineup. “Avatar: The Way of Water” scooped up a nomination here, following in the massive, blue footsteps of its predecessor. While the film generally underperformed in its nomination haul, especially in comparison to the original, the sound team of regular James Cameron collaborators captured the Academy’s attention.

Finally, the populist pick for sound has to be “Top Gun: Maverick,” which soared into the hearts of audiences and Academy members alike. The film’s opening sequence, featuring the blaring sounds of jet engines and Kenny Loggins, would have been worthy of a nomination all on its own. But this immersive use of sound doesn’t ease up; it only becomes more critical to the expert storytelling.

There’s a great chance that most people have seen at least one of the nominees in the sound category this year. Following years of shaky Oscar ratings, the network must be thrilled that these films will have a presence at the ceremony. Spoiler alert: This won’t be the only time these movies will hear their names amongst the nominees.