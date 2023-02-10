The category that honors the best live action short films of the year is always one of my favorites, because no other category projects the next wave of great filmmakers quite like it. In fact, one of the nominees in the best director category this year (Martin McDonagh) won this award back in 2004.

Despite this award’s forward thinking history, the most well-known short film of the year, “Le Pupille,” was produced by one of the film community’s most respected names, Alfonso Cuaron, and directed by established commodity Alice Rohrwacher. This also happens to be one of the more easily accessible shorts. If you have access to Disney+, you have access to “Le Pupille.”

The nation of Ireland pulled an exceptional haul of Oscar nominations this year, mainly due to the monstrous success of best picture nominee “The Banshees of Inisherin.” But it’s another story taking place in rural Ireland, “An Irish Goodbye” that found its way into the live action short category.

Luxembourgish cinema also fell into the Academy’s favor this year courtesy of the short film “The Red Suitcase.” While it takes place in the Luxembourg Airport, “The Red Suitcase” is mainly concerned with the oppression of Iranian women. A timely choice of subject matter, par for the course in all of the short film categories.

“Night Ride” has been hitting the festival circuit since 2020 and has performed nicely in the awards department, but it just became eligible for the Oscars during this awards season. A big winner at the Tribeca Film Festival, this acclaimed short from director Eirik Tveiten is an unconventional take on identity and discrimination set against the backdrop of Christmastime.

How many films do you know that take place in Greenland? Add “Ivalu,” the final nominated live action short, to your list. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel of the same name, it is truly impressive that the filmmakers behind “Ivalu” were able to capture the vastness of Greenland’s remote wilderness in just over 15 minutes of runtime. The harshness of the setting is only matched by the brutal storytelling. Watch and see.

While not the most immediately pleasant bunch of films, these live action short nominees represent what may be coming soon to bigger screens. These are honest stories from around the world that can resonate everywhere, including in the hearts of Academy voters.