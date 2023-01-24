Frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday that the alternative rock band, Panic! At The Disco will split at the end of their European Tour as he and his wife expects their first child. Urie said he’s ready to put more time into his growing family and move onto the next chapter.

After getting their start in 2004 in Las Vegas as a pop rock band, Panic! At The Disco made name for themselves in the industry over the past 19 years. Original Members Brendon Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson are all childhood friends who recorded their first demos while still in high school. All the other band members departed year by year and Panic! At The Disco became Urie’s solo project in 2015.

Now, Urie has announced that his journey under the band’s name is coming to a close. Panic! At The Disco’s begins their final tour in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 20 and concludes in Manchester, England on March 10.

Is this the last we’ll hear of Urie’s iconic power vocals? Under the Panic! At The Disco name, yes, but we’ll have to wait and see what’s next for this rockstar as he settles into this new stage in his life.

Brendon Urie posted this message on Instagram Tuesday morning to his fans:

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…

Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.

But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.

That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.

Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you. I am looking forward to seeing everyone in Europe and the UK for one last run together.

I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.

– Brendon”