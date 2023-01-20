SCRANTON — Stare at the fish kid-free — with a glass of wine in your hand — for Winter Wine Under the Waves on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den.

Attendees can enjoy the aquarium while partaking in delicious alcohol and food samples from businesses throughout our region.

Nowhere Slow will perform live as Winter Wine Under the Waves takes over center court of the Marketplace at Steamtown. This 21+ wine-tasting event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the aquarium generally caters to families and guests of all ages, it loves giving adults the opportunity to experience the aquarium all to themselves for a change. Electric City Aquarium & Reptile Den is also excited to collaborate with many local businesses and offer their guests something extra special.

Try the vendors you already know and love and introduce yourself to new ones you haven’t tasted before, with everything on the menu from hard cider to sake. Enjoy samples from Wallenpaupack Brewing Co., Boozy B’s, Bartari and many more. With more than 20 vendors, there’s something for everyone!

Break up the winter by going under the sea at this popular event for a good cause. Wine Under the Waves was started as a way to bring awareness to and raise money for wildlife conservation organizations…and have some fun!

General admission is $40 ahead of the event, and $50 at the door for a full evening of wine and wildlife. Your tickets include a commemorative stemless wine glass, food & wine samples from all vendors, live band performance, and access to the aquarium and reptile den throughout the night.

Funds from the event go to supporting wildlife conservation. Visit their website to learn more and grab your tickets: https://electriccityaquarium.com/event/winter-wine-under-the-waves-2023/.