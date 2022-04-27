Band has two reunion shows set for River Street Jazz Cafe

It’s not exactly selling out Shea Stadium, but for a band that hasn’t played together in two decades, it’s still a pretty impressive accomplishment.

Legendary local band The Great Rock Scare announced last month that they would play a reunion show on Saturday, May 21, at the River Street Jazz Cafe.

Five days later, the show was sold out.

So the group has added another show on Sunday, May 22. Doors open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for the 12 and over show and are available at riverstreetjazzcafe.com.

“Every time we would go somewhere, we would run into people and the first question would be, ‘Are you ever going to play again?’,” band frontman Bill Space said in a recent interview.

So over weekly Sunday breakfasts, the group started to talk about getting back together.

“We said if we don’t do it soon, we might never do it,” Space said.

With that said, Space, guitarist Sonny California, bassist Jim Luksh and drummer Steve Camasso started planning for a reunion.

The reunion wasn’t without its challenges, however. Space and California both had health issues that left them with no feeling in certain fingers in their left hands.

However, the two decided to work through those issues.

“I’m 73 years old,” Space said. “Who do you know in their 70s who doesn’t have some health problems?”

The two managed to overcome those issues and the show was on.

The band was once one of the most popular acts in the area, well known for playing bars, clubs, festivals and church bazaars throughout the region in the ’80s.

Their nights playing “Thirsty Thursdays” at Market Street Square helped make the club one of the most popular in the Wyoming Valley.

According to Space, the band can trace its musical roots back to the pre-Beatle days.

“We were really out there playing in bands even before the advent of The Beatles in 1963,” Space wrote in an email to the Times Leader. “It had been a lot of Motown and radio hits, and we cut our teeth on them.

“But the British Invasion really cemented our interests, and for me personally, set my life’s course. We were now lifers and we never looked back.”

However, by the mid-’70s, bands such as The Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane and Quicksilver Messenger Service brought improvisation to the forefront of the music business.

Space talked about going into a club and sitting through a 40-minute version of “Susie Q.” It was a dark period for local bands.

“Looking back now, it’s no mystery to us that the public seemed to lose interest in indulgent extended jamming that had somehow now attached itself to just about every tune,” Space said.

Then came disco.

“There was no stopping this wave,” Space said of the late ’70s fad. “We had to let it run its course, like a virus.”

But it was out of that scene, that the Great Rock Scare was born.

“But in 1979, when we started this band, we knew we had to take the innovations from disco but incorporate them into the classic rock format we were bringing back,” Space said.

And it would be a full-time gig for Space and his bandmates. If they weren’t playing at a local bar or club or performing at firemen’s picnic, they were rehearsing, repairing gear or on the phone for the business.

It was that work ethic and their classic rock sound that made the Scare one of the most popular local bands throughout the ’80s.

“We constantly recorded, fine tuning the mix as well as the performances,” Space said. “We pretty much stuck to danceable tunes, and the change ups were usually blues numbers, like Hendrix, ZZ Top, or traditionals.

“This approach put us back in touch with audiences yearning for rock n’ roll, and before we knew it, 20 barnstorming years had elapsed.”

It’s that same approach that fans old and new will see at the two shows at the Jazz Cafe in May.

They also see one other Great Rock Scare staple. Magician and clown Pat Ward will be performing with the band once again. Ward will sure to be on stage once again when the Scare plays ZZ Top’s “Tube Snake Boogie,” tossing balloons to those in attendance.

The band will also play a limited number of shows at other select venues, including the Rattlesnake Roundup in Noxen, the Plymouth Kielbasa Festival and finishing up the summer at the Pittston Tomato Festival.

Space promises anyone who comes out to any of those shows a good time.

“Come on out,” he said. “We gonna boogie.”