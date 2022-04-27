Tour making local stop from Apr. 29-May 1

One of Gravedigger’s five drivers, Tyler Menninga, said, ‘We’re definitely going to be running a little harder all year long because of that (the anniversary), but we run hard all the time.’

Scenes like this one can certainly be expected when Monster Jam returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena this Friday and tears through the weekend.

WILKES-BARRE — Roaring engines and roaring crowds, giant tires and giant trucks, can only mean one thing: Monster Jam is returning to the Mohegan Sun Arena to sling some dirt.

The 2022 tour will be making its local stop from April 29 to May 1, bringing with it Jim Koehler in Avenger, Preston Perez in Axe, Paul Jensen in Jurassic Attack, Charlie Pauken in Monster Mutt, Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune, Mike Christensen in Vendetta, Bari Musawwir in Zombie, and Tyler Menninga driving the famed Gravedigger.

Menninga took some time to speak with a reporter about Digger’s illustrious history, piloting the truck in its 40 year anniversary, and what the hometown crowd can expect when Monster Jam comes screaming into Wilkes-Barre.

Menninga, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, is just a short time out from his 25th birthday on July 1. He turned pro at 18, but he’s been into trucks and offroad racing for quite some time.

“I did off-road racing my whole life,” he said. “So, just doing that with my dad since I was about eight years old, it was kind of natural to be around big trucks and doing kind of crazier stuff like that.”

Menninga then traveled out to North Carolina when he was 15, still in high school, to work for Adam Anderson. Anderson’s father, Dennis, is the mastermind of Gravedigger who conceptualized the truck back in 1982 and drove it for decades before retiring in 2017.

“And then, as soon as I turned 18, I got hired by Monster Jam,” Menninga recalled. He started in 2016, driving Blue Thunder, and then in 2017 he got moved into Gravedigger.

To celebrate the truck’s anniversary, Menninga said, “We changed the paint scheme up on the truck a little bit this year. We’re definitely going to be running a little harder all year long because of that (the anniversary), but we run hard all the time.”

Of being able to pilot the truck during such a milestone year, Menninga said, “It’s crazy, man. I always wanted to drive a truck. I didn’t really care if it was pink or purple or what it was. I never thought it’d be Gravedigger, that’s for sure. It’s an honor for me.”

He went on to explain that he grew up watching Dennis Anderson, and after meeting Adam and Ryan Anderson when he was just 15, he only wants to, “do him proud every time I’m on the track.”

Menninga is not the only driver of Gravedigger. There’s a team of five that rotate out. “This time of year, we’re all five driving every weekend, just in different cities. We got a pretty stellar team and everybody’s a really good driver so we take a lot of wins.”

The other drivers include: Krysten Anderson, Weston Anderson, Adam Anderson, Randy Brown and Brandon Vincent. Krysten, Weston, and Adam are Dennis’s children. Another son, Ryan Anderson, also drives his own ‘Son-uva Digger.’

Menninga said of Dennis Anderson’s Legacy, “The easiest way I can explain it is he went out drove as hard as he could. They used to call him ‘One-Run Anderson’ back in the day. He’d go out and break his stuff on the first pass just to put on a show for everybody. Another thing about him is he was the guy that’d be the last one there, signing autographs. It was always service with a smile with him and that’s what our team’s all about.”

Menninga said he’s excited to return to the area and put on a show for the hometown crowd. “It’s been a couple years since I’ve been there, but I’m excited to get back and show everybody what I’ve improved on and hopefully put on an awesome show for all of you there.”

Monster Jam’s run of shows at the Mohegan Sun Arena kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. There will be two shows on Saturday and the final show on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased through the Monster Jam or Mohegan Sun websites.