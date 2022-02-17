Their mystery involves ‘Lost City of Gold’

🔊 Listen to this

The touring live musical stage show “Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold” will bring Daphne, Fred, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, as well as some new friends, to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday.

When “Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold” comes to the F.M. Kirby Center on Sunday, fans of the great big Great Dane will be glad to see he’s just as lovable and just asscared-but-plucky in the face of gh-gh-ghosts as he’s always been.

They may also be glad to see that some of the other characters in the Scooby Gang of mystery-solving, “meddling kids” have been updated.

Daphne, for example, is more than just the pretty face she may have appeared to be in 1969, when Scooby-Doo and his friends made their first appearance in a made-for-television cartoon.

“She’s a fighter. She’s much more assertive and she’s brave. She’s a leader, not a poor little girl who ‘needs a man to protect me’,” said Ella Louise Allaire, who with Martin Lord Ferguson, her partner in the Montreal-based production company Monlove, wrote the show’s concept, book, music and lyrics.

“We try to bring a new vision to this exceptional brand that was there for 50 years,” Allaire said, noting that Velma, too, has undergone some personality tweaks.

“She is still the scientist,” Allaire said in a telephone interview. ” She’s smart in her analysis, but she is feminine.”

As for Fred, he’s no longer the alpha male you may remember.

“There’s a nuance in his leadership,” Allaire said. “He’s respectful. At some point we take away the lead from him and the two girls solve the mystery.”

And Shaggy?

He’s still Scooby-Doo’s best friend. And the two of them are a bit more interested in food than mysteries. Nevertheless, they’ll find themselves facing a potentially frightening one.

The plot takes takes the Scooby gang to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town, where mysterious sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady in Gold) threaten to scare people away from an annual music festival and sun god celebration.

The show features plenty of music and dancing. For added excitement, La Dama de Oro is played by an acrobat and Scooby-Doo’s voice is provided by Frank Welker, who loaned his voice to the dog (plus a few other characters) in the original cartoon.

“This show is phenomenal, it’s incredible,” Allaire said, noting that during previous performances “people at the intermission have told us it’s very elaborate, a beautiful show, sort of like ‘The Lion King’ where you can come, from 2 years old to 102, and enjoy it.”

And if you are a Scooby-Doo fan who enjoys the villains’ chagrin when they meet their inevitable comeuppance, rest assured you will hear some version of the immortal line:

“I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!”

“Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold” is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. at the F.M. Kirby Center, 71 Public Square, Wilkes-Barre. Tickets start at $35 and are available at the Kirby Center Box Office, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100.