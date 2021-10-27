🔊 Listen to this

Hit the Roof is scheduled to perform at The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., Honesdale, on Oct. 28.

Hit the Roof is the ultimate eclectic experience. The duo from New York City reinvigorates old songs with a new twist. Inspired by their exposure to different musical thinking, they possess their very own creative language based in Americana.

Hit the Roof offers an interactive musical program, presenting Jazz and Blues styles that emanated from the Harlem Renaissance and from the southern United States. By explaining how much of true American music is steeped in blues and jazz roots, they will make a clear correlation to other styles of music within the Americana realm. Together they sample rock ‘n roll and New Orleans-style piano, stemming from boogie-woogie, gospel, classical, bluegrass, country and funk. The audience is sure to enjoy an eclectic evening of musical fun.

Matt plays the piano. He writes the melodies, the words, and produces. Born into a family with rich musical traditions, Matt learned to appreciate quality music. He became fascinated by the musical world at an early age. Having a knack for experimentation, Matt began writing his own music out of the need to bring all of the best elements of yesterday’s music styles together. In essence, he has created a unique style — a spectrum of sound.

Coming from a classical background, Matt felt that classical music with strict rules limited his train of thought. So he began exploring Americana, finding himself in the world of blues, funk, soul and country. However, Matt can never fully escape his classical roots. He always manages to write a contemporary classical piece here and there, or garnish a blues piece with classical influence. This combination of classical music with the blues opened the door into the progressive rock genre.

Albert plays the drums. It’s one thing to feel the rhythm; it’s another to play it. He loves transitioning from one rhythmic style to another, all within the same piece. He was featured in a number of national television commercials, including a spot for J.C. Penney, in which he displayed his drumming skills.

They not only provide an educational, entertaining performance, but also a memorable experience that will leave you talking for a long time.