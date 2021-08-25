🔊 Listen to this

DM Performance Works will hold auditions for the October presentation of Meredith Wilson’s “The Music Man,” the November production of “The Crucible”, and the December production of “Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol.”

The auditions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at the Drama in Motion Studio of Performing Arts, Laurel Mall in Hazleton.

Presented in accordance of Music Theatre International, “The Music Man” will be presented October 15-17 and 22-24 at the DM Performance Works Factory Theatre in Nuremberg. Directing the show will be Joelle Witner and Phyllis Colombo.

Entertaining, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man has been entertaining audiences since 1957. The family-friendly story follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

The show is a critically acclaimed Broadway classic and an all-American institution, thanks to its quirky characters, charmingly predictable dramatic situations and one-of-a-kind, nostalgic score of rousing marches, barbershop quartets and sentimental ballads, which have become popular standards. The cast features a soaring soprano ingenue, parts for young performers and children, and one of musical theatre’s treasures, a tour de force leading role for a charismatic actor.

“The Music Man” will audition adults, teens and children age 8 and older that are singers, actors, and dancers. Also needed is a Barbershop Quartet as a feature in the show. Any current or former members of a band that play any intstrument are also encouraged to audition to be part of this spectacular production.

DM Performance Works will continue their season with “The Crucible” Nov. 4-7. Audis will be for adults and teens. The show will be directed by Joshua Plesce.

The Christmas presentation of the hillariously funny “Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s Production of A Christmas Carol” will be December 10-12 and 17-19, and will be directed by John Schugard. He will audition for three women and one man.

Also in rehearsal in conjunction with Drama in Motion Studio of Performing Arts is the Thanksgiving presentation of the all new original “Nutcracker Ballet.” The premiere willbe held Nov. 27 and 28.

More information on these auditions can be found on the website, dmpwshows.org.