SCRANTON — The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will present “A Brother’s Revival” on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. in its Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Theatre.

“A Brother’s Revival” proudly features David Goldflies, who was a member of the Allman Brothers Band from 1978-1982, as well as Mike Kach from Dickey Betts Great Southern.

Former Allman Brothers Band bassist David “Rook” Goldflies has brought the driving energy and joy of the Allman Brothers Band’s music to life with his group, “A Brother’s Revival.” Adding to the band’s deep southern roots is vocalist/keyboardist Mike Kach from Dickey Betts Great Southern.

“A Brother’s Revival” captures the beauty and intensity of the soaring double leads of Duane Allman and Dickey Betts. The drumming of Butch Trucks and Jaimoe, along with the unique timpani performance mid-show, are brought to life by “A Brother’s Revival’s” two drummers who drive the band like a freight train rolling down the Georgia train tracks.

“A Brother’s Revival” is sponsored by The Hilton Scranton & Conference Center, LT Verrastro and Fidelity Bank.

Tickets for “A Brother’s Revival” will be on sale on Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $28.25 to $48.25 (includes fees) and are available for purchase at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling 570-344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. For more information or to view a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.

