Josh Zurek, lead singer of E57, to drop solo EP this week

July 6, 2020 gpsAdmin2 entertainment
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Josh Zurek, lead singer of local rock group E57, is cooking up something a little different: a solo EP, the first he’s released.

Zurek’s debut project as a solo artist, “Life Happens,” drops this Friday on all major streaming platforms, and has been in the works in some ways for the better part of a year.

Zurek told the Weekender that he began recording songs for the project last August, but he’s been writing many of the songs for a years.

“One of the songs on there is from around 2013,” Zurek said of the deeply personal songs on the EP.

“Life Happens” marks a major stylistic change for Zurek, who leads E57 with straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll. But “Life Happens” sees Zurek playing more stripped down, acoustic pieces.

Recorded at JL Studios, a recording studio based in Olyphant, “Life Happens” has an intimate sound, drawing the listener into the record, which Zurek said was inspired in no small part by the music of singer-songwriter Mike Posner. Zurek said this project is, in some ways, a look into his head.

“(The song) ‘Truth Be Told’ is about growing up as a musician, trying to figure out what you should be doing,” Zurek said of one of the songs on the EP.

“It’s about figuring out if you should be putting all your energy into music or if you should get a quote-unquote ‘real job,’” Zurek went on. “The decisions never really stop. I like to think they’re the right decisions, but even if they’re not, they brought me to where I am.

“And I like where I am,” he said.

“I Believe” was one of the early singles from the project, an emotional cut which Zurek said started out as a pro-LGBTQ song, but he said the themes of equality on the song have taken on a new meaning in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“We’re all people; no one deserves to be treated differently because of who they are,” Zurek said. “I believe in the goodness of everything… underneath the skin, we’re all the same.”

If you’re interested in hearing the songs from “I Believe,” Zurek will be playing them live — outdoors and socially distant — at the Pittston Second Friday Artwalk this week, playing a half hour set outside of Napoli’s Pizza in Pittston.

Zurek will also be joined by members of E57 to play stripped down versions of the band’s songs.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan
