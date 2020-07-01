Arena event, ‘Come Together,’ a community benefit concert for the arts

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Proceeds from an upcoming event at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will support several local non-profits, including theaters and performance centers that have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ASM Global managed arena will host a live benefit concert — “Come Together” — produced by Joe Nardone’s Gallery of Sound and Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday, July 16, at 6 p.m. from the outdoor stage inside the arena’s parking lot.
The event, presented by Geisinger, will be featured as part of the venue’s “Drive-In Live Concert” series taking place this summer, which also includes performances by Almost Queen on July 17, and Jim Gaffigan: Drive-Thru Comic on July 18.
The benefit concert will feature live-in person performances by several local bands including Tigers Jaw, Lifer, James Barret, Joe Burke & Co., Dustin Douglas & Electric Gentlemen, Esta Coda, Modern Times, The Mule Team, PAN.A.CE.A with Aaron Bruch, University Drive and more to be announced soon.
A 40-foot outdoor stage will be setup near the venue’s East Gate and will be equipped with lighting, large LED video screens and audio amplification.
The community beneficiaries are The F.M Kirby Center, Karl Hall, The Ritz Theater, The Scranton Cultural Center, The Dietrich Theater, McGlynn Center in Wilkes-Barre, The Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre, WVIA, Axelrad Screen Printing and Luzerne Head Start. Two additional non-profits will be added via fan vote in the coming weeks through the Gallery of Sounds Facebook page.
Will Beekman, General Manager, ASM Global at the arena, said the arena wanted to put together an event that assists some of the region’s favorite venues and organizations.
“The hardest part was selecting the beneficiaries,” Beekman said. “Quite honestly, I pulled myself out of it and leaned on some of the bands to point us towards organizations that are near and dear to their hearts.”
Beekman said most of the credit goes to Joe Nardone, Jr. who came to him with this idea a few weeks ago and has not stopped calling and texting ever since.
“His passion in this effort is worth noting, and I’m thankful that people like him exist in our community,” Beekman said.
In addition to ticket sales, Beekman said the arena is organizing corporate sponsorship packages as well as a list of specialty auction items, and 100% of the revenue will be split evenly among the beneficiaries.
Tickets for “Come Together” are $100 per vehicle (that’s $25 per person with 4 people per car), and go on sale Friday, July 3, at 10 a.m. exclusively via Ticketmaster.com.
Each ticket includes a parking space for your vehicle, along with the adjacent parking space to allow the patrons from that vehicle to get out of their vehicle and enjoy the event from outside.
For tickets purchased through Ticketmaster, only touchless, mobile tickets administered through the Ticketmaster app (iOS | Android) will be valid for this event. Tickets will also be available via the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena during the Box Office’s Summer hours of operation.
A limited number of Gold Circle ($199.50) and Silver Circle ($149.50) parking spaces will be made available for this performance. Gold Circle and Silver Circle parking guarantees a spot in the first few rows in closest proximity to the stage.
A maximum of four (4) occupants will be permitted per vehicle. Up to 1,000 vehicles will be permitted for the event.
Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with Pennsylvania guidelines (subject to change):
Vehicles will be spaced to accommodate social distancing.
Cars will park in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.
Patrons may only leave their vehicles to use their tailgating space adjacent to their vehicle, restrooms or to obtain concessions.
A maximum of 4 people are allowed in each tailgating space.
Masks must be worn by any patrons traveling to and from portable restrooms and concessions.
Portable, single-stall restrooms will be located throughout the parking lot and cleaned frequently.
Additional information for these first-of-a-kind concert experiences:
Passenger vehicles only. No motorcycles, buses, party buses, limousines, RV’s, bicycles, or foot traffic allowed. ADA accessible vehicles will be permitted.
All tickets are general admission and spots cannot be reserved.
Guests may bring their own food and beverage. No grills permitted.
Event is rain or shine.
All cars must enter through the Main Entrance from Highland Park Blvd.
Audio amplification will be announced at the event.
Cars with more than four adults will be turned away without refund.
Vehicles are subject to search upon entry.
No pets allowed.
