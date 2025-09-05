Diamonds to the Valley with a Heart Benefits event on Sunday, a generous outpouring supported by motorcyclists and others that has, for about 25 years, raised funds for seriously ill children and their families to cover costs and medical bills. This year’s beneficiary: 10-year-old Kevin Green III, grappling with pediatric cancer. Along with a ride for so many bikers, the day included food, vendors, kids games and music from 15 bands playing on two stages. Kevin and his family attended, though that wasn’t guaranteed. “He’s been spending a lot of time sick and in the hospital,” his father said, “so leading up to this, we weren’t exactly sure where we were gonna be. So he’s just really glad that the timing worked out well and he’s able to make it today.” We’re also glad he made it, to see all those eager to help him and his family through the ordeal.

Coal to the man who allegedly forced his way into Fritzingertown Senior Living Community and assaulted two older adult women before barricading himself inside a laundry room. The bizarre part: He was wearing no clothes when he decided to break in, according to police. While this could sound like a misguided spoof, the grim reality is that the assaults left at least one women in the hospital, and another thrown to the floor. Police say he apparently was under the influence of a controlled substance when arrested. The only good — if you can call it that — to come out of this is the hope that weaknesses in the facility’s security have been discovered and will be fixed.

Diamonds to all those who helped stage the third annual Wyoming Valley Run on Sunday, which drew 663 entrants from near and far, with the top male and female finishers coming from Flagstaff, Ariz., more than 2,200 miles away. Additional diamonds for the inclusion of a walk, hand cycle and a virtual run/walk race. This Pittston-to-Wilkes-Barre route lives up to the “Wyoming Valley” title, but it also lives up to the old claim that our area is the “Valley with a Heart.” The race benefited five local nonprofits: The Cancer Wellness Center of NEPA, Dinners for Kids, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, Northeast Sight Services and Patriots Cove.

Coal to the Bloomsburg man charged by Wilkes-Barre Police with impersonating an agent with the Department of Homeland Security. According to the criminal complaint, during the 4th of July celebration in Kirby Park, police found a Ford Taurus with tinted windows, a police interceptor logo, a “US Department of Homeland Security, CERT Instructor” decal and emergency auxiliary lighting. During a traffic stop, the driver admitted the vehicle was personally owned and not associated with an official agency. He claimed he was a contracted emergency management consultant, but Homeland Security said he is not affiliated with their agency. It doesn’t appear that any serious incident arose from all this, but such apparent misrepresentation is unsettling at a time when National Guard and Marine units have been deployed in two major cities without being invited, and many federal officers are operating in unmarked cars wearing masks.