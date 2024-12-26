It’s the last weekend of 2024 and I have no idea what day it is, but I do know the next five days are packed with Grade A entertainment from a variety of talented artists. It’s your last chance to make fond memories in 2024!

This special edition of of NEPA Live Music List covers Friday, Dec. 27, through New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Cheers!

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Ring in the new year with the fresh funky flavors of Sol Katana. Let this “Latin space funk” experience bring you into New Year’s Eve at Sarah Street Grill in Stroudsburg. Also enjoy a Sol Katana DJ set as the after-party from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wear your “Silver/Disco Best” to ring in the new year and book reservations in advance to gain access to this NYE party.

by: Gabrielle Lang

MOUNT AIRY

Into the Spin and DJ Craig McCollum

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

THE WOODLANDS

3AM Tokyo

FRI, DEC 27, 10:00 P.M.

–

The Jeffrey James Band

SAT, DEC 28, 9:30 P.M.

–

Bon Poison @ Ballroom

TUES, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Riome Band @ Executive Lounge

TUES, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJs @ Club Evolution

TUES, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

B-Street Band – A night of Bruce Springsteen

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Hunkajunk @ NYE 2024 Dance Party

TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

SARAH STREET GRILL

Sol Katana

TUES, DEC 31, 10:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Get The Led Out

SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

MOON TAVERN

Primal Sounds @ New Year’s Eve

TUES, DEC 31, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Friend of the Gypsy

FRI, DEC 27, 9:00 P.M.

–

Jug O’ Jack

SAT, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Honey Do @ New Year’s Eve Party

TUES, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Patent Pending @ Sherman Theater

SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

NYE w/ Queue Entertainment @ The Armory

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Tommy Guns Band

FRI, DEC 27, 9:45 P.M.

–

Militia

SAT, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR N GRILL

The335

TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Crystal Skies

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lipstick & Rye

SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

THE COLONNADE

Erin Malloy and friends

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Dead On Live Workingman’s Dead and American Beauty – Cover to Cover, Note for Note!

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Machine – Performs Pink Floyd All Request Show

SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

HESS’ TAVERN

Kitchen Teeth & The Summitts

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Live Music @ Ruth’s Christ

FRI-SAT, DEC 27-DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bill Hoffman

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Down By Five @ Breakers

FRI, DEC 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

–

CC Music @ Molly O’Shea’s

SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers

SAT, DEC 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, DEC 28, 9:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers

SUN, DEC 29, 8:30 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise

SUN, DEC 29, 9:30 P.M.

–

Live Music @ Ruth’s Chris

MON-TUES, DEC 30-31, 6:30 P.M.

–

Flaxy Morgan @ Mad Dinner & Tea Party

TUES, DEC 31, 5:00 P.M.

–

Light Up The Moon @ Breakers

TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse

TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Molly O’Shea’s

TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Dashboard Mary

FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

Bliss

FRI, DEC 27, 9:00 P.M.

–

Black Tie Stereo

SAT, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M

R BAR

Butter & Onions

FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Tom Storm

FRI, DEC 27, 4:00 P.M.

–

Becky & The Beasts

FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Justin Skyler

SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SUN, DEC 29, 3:00 P.M.

–

Shark Sandwich @ New Year’s Eve Party

TUES, DEC 31, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

DJ Nino Blanco

FRI, DEC 27, 8:30 P.M.

–

Fake 58

SAT, DEC 28, 8:30 P.M.

–

Karaoke w/ DJ Pat Moore

SUN, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Marauder

TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Jon Bower

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Z2

SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora

FRI, DEC 27, 9:00 P.M.

KELLY’S BAR

Lisa Provau @ Acoustic Night

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN

Toasted

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam

WED, DEC 31, 7:30 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Travelinliteband

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

–

QBall

SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.

–

Blind Pigs

SUN, DEC 29, 4:00 P.M.

–

Luke Tinklepaugh @ Open Mic Night

MON, DEC 30, 7:30 P.M.

THE MINES

Joey Lannigan @ Froggy 101 Nights

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Two Taboo

FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.

–

All Day Special

SAT, DEC 28, 6:00 P.M.

–

Burl Millings

SUN, DEC 29, 2:00 P.M.

CROTTI’S ON ASH

The Broke Pines

SAT, DEC 28, 7:30 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Gypsy Magic Duo

FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The 2nd Dimension Duo

FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Triple Fret

FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.

BEST CIGAR PUB

Nick Mich

FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rebecca Jade Band

SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Eagle Rockers

FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.

–

Ostrich Hat

SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Alibi

SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.