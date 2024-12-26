It’s the last weekend of 2024 and I have no idea what day it is, but I do know the next five days are packed with Grade A entertainment from a variety of talented artists. It’s your last chance to make fond memories in 2024!
This special edition of of NEPA Live Music List covers Friday, Dec. 27, through New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Cheers!
All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.
Cover Photo of the Week: Ring in the new year with the fresh funky flavors of Sol Katana. Let this “Latin space funk” experience bring you into New Year’s Eve at Sarah Street Grill in Stroudsburg. Also enjoy a Sol Katana DJ set as the after-party from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Wear your “Silver/Disco Best” to ring in the new year and book reservations in advance to gain access to this NYE party.
by: Gabrielle Lang
MOUNT AIRY
Into the Spin and DJ Craig McCollum
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
THE WOODLANDS
3AM Tokyo
FRI, DEC 27, 10:00 P.M.
–
The Jeffrey James Band
SAT, DEC 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
Bon Poison @ Ballroom
TUES, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
Riome Band @ Executive Lounge
TUES, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJs @ Club Evolution
TUES, DEC 31, 8:00 P.M.
MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE
B-Street Band – A night of Bruce Springsteen
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Hunkajunk @ NYE 2024 Dance Party
TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
SARAH STREET GRILL
Sol Katana
TUES, DEC 31, 10:00 P.M.
F.M. KIRBY CENTER
Get The Led Out
SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
MOON TAVERN
Primal Sounds @ New Year’s Eve
TUES, DEC 31, 7:00 P.M.
POOR RICHARD’S PUB
Friend of the Gypsy
FRI, DEC 27, 9:00 P.M.
–
Jug O’ Jack
SAT, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Honey Do @ New Year’s Eve Party
TUES, DEC 31, 9:30 P.M.
SHERMAN THEATER
Patent Pending @ Sherman Theater
SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
NYE w/ Queue Entertainment @ The Armory
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
THE VSPOT BAR
Tommy Guns Band
FRI, DEC 27, 9:45 P.M.
–
Militia
SAT, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
AJ’S BAR N GRILL
The335
TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
SUMMIT CIGAR
Crystal Skies
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lipstick & Rye
SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
THE COLONNADE
Erin Malloy and friends
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
PENN’S PEAK
Dead On Live Workingman’s Dead and American Beauty – Cover to Cover, Note for Note!
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Machine – Performs Pink Floyd All Request Show
SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
HESS’ TAVERN
Kitchen Teeth & The Summitts
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA
Live Music @ Ruth’s Christ
FRI-SAT, DEC 27-DEC 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bill Hoffman
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Down By Five @ Breakers
FRI, DEC 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar
SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
–
CC Music @ Molly O’Shea’s
SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Flaxy Morgan @ Breakers
SAT, DEC 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, DEC 28, 9:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Breakers
SUN, DEC 29, 8:30 P.M.
–
Until Sunrise
SUN, DEC 29, 9:30 P.M.
–
Live Music @ Ruth’s Chris
MON-TUES, DEC 30-31, 6:30 P.M.
–
Flaxy Morgan @ Mad Dinner & Tea Party
TUES, DEC 31, 5:00 P.M.
–
Light Up The Moon @ Breakers
TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
–
The Fuchery @ Hive Taphouse
TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
–
Chasing Ashlee Duo @ Molly O’Shea’s
TUES, DEC 31, 8:30 P.M.
HARRY’S BAR
Dashboard Mary
FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
Bliss
FRI, DEC 27, 9:00 P.M.
–
Black Tie Stereo
SAT, DEC 28, 9:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M
R BAR
Butter & Onions
FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.
BROADWAY GRILLE
Tom Storm
FRI, DEC 27, 4:00 P.M.
–
Becky & The Beasts
FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Justin Skyler
SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jon Dressler
SUN, DEC 29, 3:00 P.M.
–
Shark Sandwich @ New Year’s Eve Party
TUES, DEC 31, 7:00 P.M.
CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT
DJ Nino Blanco
FRI, DEC 27, 8:30 P.M.
–
Fake 58
SAT, DEC 28, 8:30 P.M.
–
Karaoke w/ DJ Pat Moore
SUN, DEC 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Marauder
TUES, DEC 31, 9:00 P.M.
MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY
Jon Bower
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Z2
SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE
Clarence Spady & The Electric City Band w/ Tony Carfora
FRI, DEC 27, 9:00 P.M.
KELLY’S BAR
Lisa Provau @ Acoustic Night
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
MIL & JIM’S PARKWAY INN
Toasted
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam
WED, DEC 31, 7:30 P.M.
THE STONEHOUSE
Travelinliteband
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
–
QBall
SAT, DEC 28, 8:00 P.M.
–
Blind Pigs
SUN, DEC 29, 4:00 P.M.
–
Luke Tinklepaugh @ Open Mic Night
MON, DEC 30, 7:30 P.M.
THE MINES
Joey Lannigan @ Froggy 101 Nights
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY
Two Taboo
FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.
–
All Day Special
SAT, DEC 28, 6:00 P.M.
–
Burl Millings
SUN, DEC 29, 2:00 P.M.
CROTTI’S ON ASH
The Broke Pines
SAT, DEC 28, 7:30 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE
Gypsy Magic Duo
FRI, DEC 27, 6:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE
The 2nd Dimension Duo
FRI, DEC 27, 8:00 P.M.
GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE
Triple Fret
FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.
BEST CIGAR PUB
Nick Mich
FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rebecca Jade Band
SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
TAP AT HUMBOLDT
Eagle Rockers
FRI, DEC 27, 7:00 P.M.
–
Ostrich Hat
SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
PISANO FAMILY WINES
Alibi
SAT, DEC 28, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.