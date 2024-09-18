Soak up the final weekend of summer with kickass concerts and without having to travel too far. That’s right. After this, it’s all heavy sweaters and pumpkin spice from here on out, so end summer with a bang!

Get out there and get listening! There are so many great shows happening in our radius, from the post-reno reopening of the F.M. Kirby Center to the second annual womxn’s Burning Roses Music & Arts Festival.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Grunge hard rock band founded in the Lehigh Valley, Another Day Dawns returns to The Ritz Theater to open for big-name rockers, Filter, on Sunday, September 22. Fresh off major summer music festivals, the PA-made band kicks off the first day of fall right here in Scranton. (***UPDATE FROM VENUE 9/19/24 – THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED,

by: Gabrielle Lang

RITZ THEATER

An Evening with Stevie : Tribute to Stevie Nicks & Fleetwood Mac w/ The Traveling Wilkes-Barreans

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN ARENA

Yachtley Crew presented by M&T Bank & RJG Law

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING COMPANY

Schützengiggles Oompah Band @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 21, 12:00 P.M.

–

Stanky & The Coalminers @ Oktoberfest

SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.

NAY AUG PARK

Various Artists @ Burning Roses Festival

SAT, SEPT 21, 2:00 P.M.

SLINGSHOTS

The Wanabees

THURS, SEPT 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

DJ Downtown

FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

QBall

SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic w/ Matt Filer

THURS, SEPT 19, 7:00 P.M.

–

Josh Martonyak

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Methods

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, SEPT 22, 3:00 P.M.

SNAPPER’S

Jay Luke

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Acoustic Sessions

SUN, SEPT 22, 4:00 P.M.

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Joe Nardone presents “OH WHAT A NIGHT OF 60s ROCK ‘N ROLL” w/ legendary Chubby Checker

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Terry Lee Goffee – Tribute to Johnny Cash

SUN, SEPT 22, 6:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Luke Lucas

FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Grunge 90’s

SAT, SEPT 21, 1:00 P.M.

–

Johnny D

SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Down By 5

SUN, SEPT 22, 1:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Direct From Sweden – The Music of ABBA

SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

McGeehan Duo @ Sunday Deck Parties

SUN, SEPT 22, 8:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Wand’ring Aloud

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne Zano & Gary Flannigan

SUN, SEPT 22, 4:00 P.M.

PISANO FAMILY WINES

Music Room

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

–

M80

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Open Mic with Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, SEPT 19, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Hurricanes ZZ Top Tribute

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Group Du Jour Trio

FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave Cupano

FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

All Day Special!

FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, SEPT 22, 2:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday

THURS, SEPT 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

QBall

FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Friend of the Gypsy

SAT, SEPT 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Sara Hulse & Jesse Mower

SUN, SEPT 22, 4:00 P.M.

WIND CREEK EVENT CENTER

Skillet & Seether

SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, SEPT 20, 8:00 P.M.

–

Big King Moose

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Destination West

FRI, SEPT 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

John Andreoli

SAT, SEPT 21, 9:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Marty & Tatiana

THURS, SEPT 19, 8:00 P.M.

–

University Drive

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Channel 65

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kartune

FRI, SEPT 20, 9:00 P.M.

–

Project 90s

SAT, SEPT 21, 8:30 P.M.

BEST CIGAR BAR

John Simpson

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tom Molinaro

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

DUNMORE CANDY KITCHEN

Jay Luke

SAT, SEPT 21, 12:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Full Moon Fever – A Tribute to Tom Petty @ Party on the Patio

THURS, SEPT 19, 7:30 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, SEPT 19, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, SEPT 19, 10:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton @ Embers Terrace

FRI, SEPT 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Reel in the Years @ Breakers

FRI, SEPT 20, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dynamic Duo @ Embers Errace

SAT, SEPT 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Cellar Sessions @ Breakers

SAT, SEPT 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Toasted @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, SEPT 21, 9:30 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Clarence Spady Band featuring Erin Malloy

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Boots & Bangs

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Those Dudes

FRI, SEPT 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Mighty River Band

SAT, SEPT 21, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.