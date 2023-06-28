There’s so much happening this weekend in live music, and the biggest shows all come from local artists!

Meet Me On Marcie takes over Slingshots on Friday and then The Brown Initiative provides all the entertainment at Midtown Village Summer Carnival on Saturday. Locals Only features Chris Sansky plays Clarkys Billiards and Dustin Douglas plays Hive Taphouse. All these names and more on the NEPA lineup from Thursday, June 29, to Sunday, July 2!

This week’s cover photo: The Fiddler Tamers play Breaker Brewing Outpost in Archbald on every first Sunday of the month! There’s no cover charge to come see this local duo July 2 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

by: Gabrielle Lang

Midtown Village Summer Carnival by What’s Shaken and Boozy B’s

DJ DownTown

SAT, JULY 1, 5:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

The Mighty Susquehannas

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Rockin’ Ray

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Best Cigar Bar

Those Acoustic Guys

SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.

Mount Airy Casino

Leighann & Company @ Totally 80s Dance Party

SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.

McGrath’s Pub & Eatery

Boock and Burke Duo

FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

Bryan Banks

SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.

Benny Brewing

Gone Crazy

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:30 P.M.

–

Shameless Duo

SAT, JUNE 30, 6:30 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Party on the Patio – Philadelphia Freedom a Tribute to Elton John

THURS, JUNE 29, 7:30 P.M.

–

Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 29, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 29, 10:15 P.M.

–

CC Music @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Deuce @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 30, 8:30 P.M.

–

Boots and Bangs @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JUNE 30, 9:30 P.M.

–

Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JULY 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Breakers

SAT, JULY 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JULY 1, 9:30 P.M.

Slingshots Bar & Grill

The Wanabees

THURS, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.

Mauch Chunk Opera House

The Lovin Spoonful

THURS, JUNE 29, 7:30 P.M.

–

Peace Frog – Tribute to the Doors

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Peace Frog – Tribute to the Doors

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Susquehanna Brewing Company

Triple Fret

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Upper Cutt

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

River Grille

Mr Jones & Me

FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

DJ King B

SAT, JULY 1, 9:00 P.M.

–

DJ Ooh Wee @ Summer Brunch Club

SUN, JULY 2, 12:00 P.M.

Groove Brewing

Acoustic Sessions Duo

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

American Buffalo Ghost @ Red, White, & Brews

SAT, JULY 1, 2:00 P.M.

Broadway Grille

Q-BALL

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

EPIC DISCO PARTY w/ Doc and Colossal Radio

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

McGeehan Duo

SUN, JULY 2, 3:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Odyssey Lab Live

THURS, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

Last Leg Cidery

Amy Lee

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Jim Carro

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Mopar Cams

SAT, JULY 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

The Barn Cats

SUN, JULY 2, 3:00 P.M.

The VSpot

Adam McKinley

THURS, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

The Boastfuls

SAT, JUNE 30, 9:00 P.M.

–

Nowhere Slow

SUN, JULY 1, 9:00 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Troy Rusnack

FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado

SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Strawberry Jam

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V Duo

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Paul Martin

SUN, JULY 2, 1:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

A Pair of Nuts

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Whiskey ‘n Woods Duo

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Company

Johnny Lit

FRI, JUNE 30, 5:00 P.M.

Breaker Brewing Outpost

Adam McKinley

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Walt Kosar

SAT, JULY 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Fiddle Tamers

SUN, JULY 2, 12:00 P.M.

The Sherman Theater

The Hypochondriacs @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Vertices @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Merci + Marina City @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, JULY 2, 7:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

M-80

SAT, JULY 1, 9:30 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm & Brews

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rob and Marty @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 1, 2:00 P.M.

–

The Victors Band @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 2, 2:00 P.M.

–

Katie Rubino @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JULY 2, 6:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Ken Norton

THURS, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dance Hall Devils

FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

The JOB Duo

SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Marilyn Kennedy

SUN, JULY 2, 5:00 P.M.

Clarkys Billards

Chris Sansky (More on him here in our Locals Only story)

FRI, JUNE 30, 9:00 P.M.

Boulder View Tavern

Tom Acker

THURS, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.

–

Area 52

FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Tirado

SAT, JULY 1, 12:30 P.M.

–

Justin Skylar

SAT, JULY 1, 6:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley

SUN, JULY 2, 12:30 P.M.

Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club

DJ AptriK

THURS, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.

–

Tom Flannery and the Shillelaghs

FRI, JUNE 30, 9:00 P.M.

–

Greg Kondrat Acoustic

SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.

–

Gabriella Tolerico @ Seafood Sunday

SUN, JULY 2, 6:00 P.M.

River Street Jazz Café

Medusa’s Disco

FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.

Wind Creek Event Center

Michael Lives Forever – A Tribute to Michael Jackson

THURS, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.