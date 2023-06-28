There’s so much happening this weekend in live music, and the biggest shows all come from local artists!
Meet Me On Marcie takes over Slingshots on Friday and then The Brown Initiative provides all the entertainment at Midtown Village Summer Carnival on Saturday. Locals Only features Chris Sansky plays Clarkys Billiards and Dustin Douglas plays Hive Taphouse. All these names and more on the NEPA lineup from Thursday, June 29, to Sunday, July 2!
This week’s cover photo: The Fiddler Tamers play Breaker Brewing Outpost in Archbald on every first Sunday of the month! There’s no cover charge to come see this local duo July 2 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
by: Gabrielle Lang
Midtown Village Summer Carnival by What’s Shaken and Boozy B’s
DJ DownTown
SAT, JULY 1, 5:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
The Mighty Susquehannas
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
DJ Rockin’ Ray
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
Best Cigar Bar
Those Acoustic Guys
SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.
Mount Airy Casino
Leighann & Company @ Totally 80s Dance Party
SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.
McGrath’s Pub & Eatery
Boock and Burke Duo
FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
Bryan Banks
SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.
Benny Brewing
Gone Crazy
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:30 P.M.
–
Shameless Duo
SAT, JUNE 30, 6:30 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Party on the Patio – Philadelphia Freedom a Tribute to Elton John
THURS, JUNE 29, 7:30 P.M.
–
Hoopla Band Lite @ Hive Taphouse
THURS, JUNE 29, 9:30 P.M.
–
DJ Tommy’s After the Patio Party @ Breakers
THURS, JUNE 29, 10:15 P.M.
–
CC Music @ Embers Terrace
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Deuce @ Breakers
FRI, JUNE 30, 8:30 P.M.
–
Boots and Bangs @ Hive Taphouse
FRI, JUNE 30, 9:30 P.M.
–
Jay Luke @ Embers Terrace
SAT, JULY 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Breakers
SAT, JULY 1, 8:30 P.M.
–
Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentlemen @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JULY 1, 9:30 P.M.
Slingshots Bar & Grill
The Wanabees
THURS, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Meet Me On Marcie
FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.
Mauch Chunk Opera House
The Lovin Spoonful
THURS, JUNE 29, 7:30 P.M.
–
Peace Frog – Tribute to the Doors
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Peace Frog – Tribute to the Doors
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
Susquehanna Brewing Company
Triple Fret
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Upper Cutt
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
River Grille
Mr Jones & Me
FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
DJ King B
SAT, JULY 1, 9:00 P.M.
–
DJ Ooh Wee @ Summer Brunch Club
SUN, JULY 2, 12:00 P.M.
Groove Brewing
Acoustic Sessions Duo
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
American Buffalo Ghost @ Red, White, & Brews
SAT, JULY 1, 2:00 P.M.
Broadway Grille
Q-BALL
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
EPIC DISCO PARTY w/ Doc and Colossal Radio
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
McGeehan Duo
SUN, JULY 2, 3:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Odyssey Lab Live
THURS, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.
Last Leg Cidery
Amy Lee
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Jim Carro
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Mopar Cams
SAT, JULY 1, 6:30 P.M.
–
The Barn Cats
SUN, JULY 2, 3:00 P.M.
The VSpot
Adam McKinley
THURS, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
The Boastfuls
SAT, JUNE 30, 9:00 P.M.
–
Nowhere Slow
SUN, JULY 1, 9:00 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Troy Rusnack
FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado
SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Strawberry Jam
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Tori V Duo
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Paul Martin
SUN, JULY 2, 1:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
A Pair of Nuts
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Whiskey ‘n Woods Duo
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Company
Johnny Lit
FRI, JUNE 30, 5:00 P.M.
Breaker Brewing Outpost
Adam McKinley
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Walt Kosar
SAT, JULY 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Fiddle Tamers
SUN, JULY 2, 12:00 P.M.
The Sherman Theater
The Hypochondriacs @ Sherman Showcase
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Vertices @ Sherman Showcase
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Merci + Marina City @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, JULY 2, 7:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
M-80
SAT, JULY 1, 9:30 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Smooth Retsina Glow @ Rhythm & Brews
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
–
Rob and Marty @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 1, 2:00 P.M.
–
The Victors Band @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JULY 1, 7:00 P.M.
–
Grant Wagner @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 2, 2:00 P.M.
–
Katie Rubino @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JULY 2, 6:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Ken Norton
THURS, JUNE 29, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dance Hall Devils
FRI, JUNE 30, 8:00 P.M.
–
The JOB Duo
SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Marilyn Kennedy
SUN, JULY 2, 5:00 P.M.
Clarkys Billards
Chris Sansky (More on him here in our Locals Only story)
FRI, JUNE 30, 9:00 P.M.
Boulder View Tavern
Tom Acker
THURS, JUNE 29, 6:00 P.M.
–
Area 52
FRI, JUNE 30, 6:00 P.M.
–
Andrew Tirado
SAT, JULY 1, 12:30 P.M.
–
Justin Skylar
SAT, JULY 1, 6:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley
SUN, JULY 2, 12:30 P.M.
Finnegan’s Irish Rock Club
DJ AptriK
THURS, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.
–
Tom Flannery and the Shillelaghs
FRI, JUNE 30, 9:00 P.M.
–
Greg Kondrat Acoustic
SAT, JULY 1, 8:00 P.M.
–
Gabriella Tolerico @ Seafood Sunday
SUN, JULY 2, 6:00 P.M.
River Street Jazz Café
Medusa’s Disco
FRI, JUNE 30, 7:00 P.M.
Wind Creek Event Center
Michael Lives Forever – A Tribute to Michael Jackson
THURS, JUNE 29, 8:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.